Vibe: Weekend entertainment calendar for Burke County

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
WINE TASTING
Columbia Valley Promenade complimentary wine tasting will be held at Craft’d at 5:30 p.m. The event is free. Craft’d is located at 108 W. Union St.
FONTA FLORA SHOW
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music at 6 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
FAMILY FRIDAY NIGHTS
Whitewater Bluegrass Co. will perform this week’s Valdese Family Friday Nights concert at 7 p.m. The concert is on the football field at the Old Rock School, located at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
RATED PG AT CATAWBA
Rated PG will play music at Catawba Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. Drink it Forward For the Burke County Literacy Council also will take place at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
SHATTERED GLASS
The band Shattered Glass will return to Speakeasy Kava at 7 p.m. The business is located at 100 Stoney Place in downtown Morganton.
SATURDAY
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
CoMMA will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be music, food, games, education, panel talks and more. CoMMA is located at 401 S. College St. in downtown Morganton.
REGGAE SATURDAY
The Olive of Morganton will hold Reggae Saturday with DJ Spence from 4 p.m. to close. Red Stripe specials will be offered all day. The Olive is located at 111 E. Union St.
SOUTH FORK CONCERT
Skiffle Creek will play a concert at South Fork Winery from 1-5 p.m. Barbecue plates will be served from noon to 4:30 p.m. at a cost of $10 per plate. The winery is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.
MUSIC AT SILVER FORK
Bourbon Arcade will perform at Silver Fork Winery at 2 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
MEXICAN MUSIC
Hillside Farms and Arena will host Los Huracanes Del Norte, a regional Mexican band, at 4 p.m. The farm is located at 5705 Rich Road in Morganton.
SUMMER SOCIAL
Silver Creek Golf Club will host a Midsummer’s Eve Social featuring live music, food from Rotation Food Truck, drinks, hot dogs, games and more at 5 p.m. The golf course is located at 4241 Plantation Drive in Morganton.
HORSESHOE BEND SHOW
Mr. Tibbs and The Wizard will play music at Horseshoe Bend Family Campground at 5 p.m. The campground is located at 6675 N.C. Highway 181 in Morganton.
CONNELLY SPRINGS
The town of Connelly Springs’ summer concert series continues with The Local Boys from 5-9 p.m. The concert pavilion is located at 1030 U.S. Highway 70 in Connelly Springs. Food vendors will be onsite.
BEAR CREEK MUSIC
Bear Creek Marina will host the band Throwdown Jones at 7 p.m. The marina is located at 608 Marina Drive in Nebo.
CATAWBA CONCERT
Still Walkin’ is on stage at Catawba Brewing Co. at 7 p.m.
MUSIC AT THE LEVEE
Quinn and Crowe will play music at The Levee Brewery and Pub at 7:30 p.m. The brewery is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
MUSIC AT BROWN MOUNTAIN BOTTLEWORKS
Melody Cox will perform at Brown Mountain Bottleworks from 7:30-10 p.m. The venue is located at 115 E. Union St.
RC SUMMER MOVIE
The town of Rutherford College’s Summer Movie Nights series will continue at 8 p.m. with “Cinderella.” The venue is Rutherford College Municipal Park, located at 950 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College.
SUNDAY
MORE AT SOUTH FORK
Sorella Jack will give a show at South Fork Winery at 1:30 p.m. Barbecue plates again will be served, this time from 1-4:30 p.m., at $10 per plate.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.
FARMERS MARKET