Vibe: Weekend entertainment calendar for Burke County

Sorella Jack will give a show at South Fork Winery at 1:30 p.m. Barbecue plates again will be served, this time from 1-4:30 p.m., at $10 per plate.

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.