Vibe: Weekend entertainment calendar for Burke County
Vibe: Weekend entertainment calendar for Burke County

vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

FRIDAY

WINE TASTING

Columbia Valley Promenade complimentary wine tasting will be held at Craft’d at 5:30 p.m. The event is free. Craft’d is located at 108 W. Union St.

FONTA FLORA SHOW

Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music at 6 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.

MYRA’S CRUISE-IN

The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.

FAMILY FRIDAY NIGHTS

Whitewater Bluegrass Co. will perform this week’s Valdese Family Friday Nights concert at 7 p.m. The concert is on the football field at the Old Rock School, located at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

RATED PG AT CATAWBA

Rated PG will play music at Catawba Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. Drink it Forward For the Burke County Literacy Council also will take place at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.

SHATTERED GLASS

The band Shattered Glass will return to Speakeasy Kava at 7 p.m. The business is located at 100 Stoney Place in downtown Morganton.

SATURDAY

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

CoMMA will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be music, food, games, education, panel talks and more. CoMMA is located at 401 S. College St. in downtown Morganton.

REGGAE SATURDAY

The Olive of Morganton will hold Reggae Saturday with DJ Spence from 4 p.m. to close. Red Stripe specials will be offered all day. The Olive is located at 111 E. Union St.

SOUTH FORK CONCERT

Skiffle Creek will play a concert at South Fork Winery from 1-5 p.m. Barbecue plates will be served from noon to 4:30 p.m. at a cost of $10 per plate. The winery is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.

MUSIC AT SILVER FORK

Bourbon Arcade will perform at Silver Fork Winery at 2 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.

MEXICAN MUSIC

Hillside Farms and Arena will host Los Huracanes Del Norte, a regional Mexican band, at 4 p.m. The farm is located at 5705 Rich Road in Morganton.

SUMMER SOCIAL

Silver Creek Golf Club will host a Midsummer’s Eve Social featuring live music, food from Rotation Food Truck, drinks, hot dogs, games and more at 5 p.m. The golf course is located at 4241 Plantation Drive in Morganton.

HORSESHOE BEND SHOW

Mr. Tibbs and The Wizard will play music at Horseshoe Bend Family Campground at 5 p.m. The campground is located at 6675 N.C. Highway 181 in Morganton.

CONNELLY SPRINGS

The town of Connelly Springs’ summer concert series continues with The Local Boys from 5-9 p.m. The concert pavilion is located at 1030 U.S. Highway 70 in Connelly Springs. Food vendors will be onsite.

BEAR CREEK MUSIC

Bear Creek Marina will host the band Throwdown Jones at 7 p.m. The marina is located at 608 Marina Drive in Nebo.

CATAWBA CONCERT

Still Walkin’ is on stage at Catawba Brewing Co. at 7 p.m.

MUSIC AT THE LEVEE

Quinn and Crowe will play music at The Levee Brewery and Pub at 7:30 p.m. The brewery is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

MUSIC AT BROWN MOUNTAIN BOTTLEWORKS

Melody Cox will perform at Brown Mountain Bottleworks from 7:30-10 p.m. The venue is located at 115 E. Union St.

RC SUMMER MOVIE

The town of Rutherford College’s Summer Movie Nights series will continue at 8 p.m. with “Cinderella.” The venue is Rutherford College Municipal Park, located at 950 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College.

SUNDAY

MORE AT SOUTH FORK

Sorella Jack will give a show at South Fork Winery at 1:30 p.m. Barbecue plates again will be served, this time from 1-4:30 p.m., at $10 per plate.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

FARMERS MARKET

The Morganton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, offering a variety of homegrown and homemade items. The market is held at 300 Beach St.

