Community calendar for Friday, March 20

South Mountains State Park will offer a program about wild turkeys at 11 a.m. in its visitors center and a program on fire craft at 2 p.m. starting at the Jacob Fork parking area. Lake James State Park will offer a boat tour focusing on eagles at 9:45 a.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area east picnic shelter. People interested in attending must RSVP by calling the park office at 828-584-7728. LJSP also will offer a nature poetry workshop for children in fourth through eighth grade at 11 a.m. starting at the Catawba River breezeway and a program about coyotes at 1 p.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area bathhouse breezeway.