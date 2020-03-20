Community calendar for Friday, March 20

NOTE: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days in advance of the event.
Today
Republican meeting
The Burke County Republican Party will meet at 7:30 a.m. at Timberwoods Restaurant in Morganton. All Republicans and unaffiliated voters are welcome to attend. For more information, contact burkegopinfo@gmail.com.
Saturday
State park programs
South Mountains State Park will offer a program about local wildlife at 11 a.m. and a children’s wilderness survival course at 2 p.m. Both programs will take place in the park’s visitors center. Lake James State Park will hold its annual cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area law enforcement boat ramp, and a star-gazing party at 7 p.m. in the upper parking lot of the east picnic shelter.
Sunday
Relay for Life fundraiser
Burke County Relay for Life will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church, 1669 N. Green St., Morganton. The menu will include spaghetti, bread, salad and dessert. Both dine-in and takeout options will be available. Suggested donations are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Proceeds will support the American Cancer Society.
State park program
South Mountains State Park will offer a fly-tying workshop at 2 p.m. in its visitors center.
Monday
Christmas flower removal
The city of Morganton’s Public Works Department requests that all Christmas flowers at Olive Hill and Forest Hill cemeteries by removed by the end of today.
Tuesday, March 24
Social Security meeting
The Burke County Senior Center will welcome Jeffrey Gragg, a representative from the Social Security Administration, who will present updates from the agency at 2 p.m. and take questions. Those interested in attending must RSVP by calling the center at 828-430-4147.
Thursday, March 26
Smart Start meeting
The board of directors for Burke County Smart Start will meet at 4 p.m. in the Partnership offices at 304 W. Union St., Morganton. The meeting is open to the public and held in handicapped-accessible facilities. To have a special need accommodated, call 828-439-2326 or the N.C. Relay System at 800-735-8262.
Friday, March 27
State park program
Lake James State Park will offer a wetlands hike at 9:45 a.m. starting at the Canal Bridge Boat Access on N.C. 126.
Saturday, March 28
State park programs
South Mountains State Park will offer a program about wild turkeys at 11 a.m. in its visitors center and a program on fire craft at 2 p.m. starting at the Jacob Fork parking area. Lake James State Park will offer a boat tour focusing on eagles at 9:45 a.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area east picnic shelter. People interested in attending must RSVP by calling the park office at 828-584-7728. LJSP also will offer a nature poetry workshop for children in fourth through eighth grade at 11 a.m. starting at the Catawba River breezeway and a program about coyotes at 1 p.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area bathhouse breezeway.
Concert
Cane Mill Road, a youth bluegrass band, will perform at 2 p.m. at the Burke Arts Council’s Jailhouse Gallery. The concert will be followed by a musician’s workshop at 3:15 p.m. Visitors are invited to bring their musical instruments for a jam session. The event is free to attend.
Sunday, March 29
State park program
South Mountains State Park will offer a fly-tying workshop at 2 p.m. in its visitors’ center.
Friday, April 3
Orders for Boston butt meals due
Orders are due today for Boston butt meals, which are being sold by South Mountain Fire and Rescue. The meals will include a Boston butt, choice of red or white coleslaw, sauce and a pack of eight buns. Cost is $35. To place an order, contact Penny Towery at 828-514-2348 or Ashley Towery at 828-439-3640. Those who order meals may pick them up between 8-10 a.m. at South Mountain Fire and Rescue.
Saturday, April 4
Book signing
Blair Bryant, author of “6th Period Gibson,” will hold a book signing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tybrisa Books at 210 Main St. NW in Lenoir.
State park program
Lake James State Park will offer a spring bird hike at 8:30 a.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area bathhouse breezeway.
Sunday, April 5
State park programs
Lake James State Park will offer a program about wild yeast at 1 p.m. starting at the Catawba River access breezeway and a boat tour at 1:45 p.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area East Picnic Shelter. Those interested in attending the boat tour must RSVP by contacting the park office at 828-584-7728.
Saturday, April 11
State park program
Lake James State Park will offer a workshop on making camp coffee at 10 a.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area bathhouse breezeway.
Monday, April 13
Relay for Life meeting
Burke County Relay for Life will hold a team meeting at 7 p.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton.
Wednesday, April 15
Mental health training
The Burke County Senior Center will partner with Vaya Health Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team to offer free mental health training. The topic “Bipolar Extreme Mood Variation — Is There Stability” will be presented from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and “Keeping the Balance — Mood-Stabilizing Medications” will be presented from 2:30-3:30 p.m. To register, contact the center at 828-430-4147.
Saturday, April 18
Homeless shelter fundraiser
The Meeting Place Mission will hold a fundraiser called, “Pickin’ for the Mission,” from 3-6 p.m. on the grounds of the old Burke County courthouse. The event will feature musical performances by Cory Hunt, Justin Clyde Williams, Jack Marion and Sam Tayloe. BBQ with all of the fixings will be served. Outdoor games will be offered. Tickets are $20 each. Children ages 8 and under may eat for free. Funds will support clients at the mission’s emergency shelter for women and children. To purchase tickets, contact 828-432-5659 or info@meetingplacemission.org.
State park program
Lake James State Park will offer a star-gazing party at 7 p.m. in the upper parking lot of the East Picnic Shelter. Those interested in attending should RSVP by contacting the park office at 828-584-7728.
Sunday, April 19
State park program
Lake James State Park will offer a program on micro-meteorites at 1 p.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area bathhouse breezeway.
Tuesday, April 21
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Valdese ABC store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.
Friday, April 24
State park program
Lake James State Park will offer a boat tour of the lake at 9:45 a.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area East Picnic Shelter. Those interested in attending must RSVP by contacting the park office at 828-584-7728.
Free bingo
The Lake James Community Center will offer free bingo from 6-9 p.m. A variety of hot foods and beverages will be sold. Raffle drawings will be held. Raffle tickets will be $1 each. For ticket information, contact 828-439-4133.
Saturday, April 25
State park programs
Lake James State Park will offer a tour of the Long Arm Cemetery at 10 a.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area bathhouse breezeway, and a program on camp sleeping gear at 1 p.m. starting at the Paddy’s Creek Area bathhouse breezeway.
Monday, May 11
Relay for Life meeting
Burke County Relay for Life will hold a team meeting at 7 p.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton.
Monday, May 18
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Valdese ABC store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.
Friday, May 29
Relay for Life
The Burke County Relay for Life will take place at 6 p.m. at Patton High School. Proceeds from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/burkecounty.nc.
Monday, June 15
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.
Summer camp
The Mountain View Recreation Center will offer a summer camp for children ages 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The camp will continue through July 2 and include arts, crafts, sports, field trips, swimming and other fun activities. Cost is $50 per week for city residents and $60 per week for non-city residents. For more information, contact the center at 828-438-5356.
Tuesday, June 30
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.
Monday, Aug. 17
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.
Monday, Sept. 21
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.
Monday, Oct. 19
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store.
Monday, Nov. 16
ABC board meeting