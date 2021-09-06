Everyone pitches in!

Amy and Liz, here are a few hints for you:

First, each of you needs to buy colored dots to place on furniture and other items. Each of you should use a different color and write the price of the item on the dot. When someone wants to buy something, just peel off the dot and stick it to a sheet of paper. Then you can each add up your colored dots to determine how to divide the money.

Make sure everything you sell is clean. Try to arrange items to look attractive, and place like items together.

Lock all the doors to your house as a safety precaution and don’t let anyone in to try on anything.

Don’t forget to advertise in the local paper. Use a cash-only policy, or if you feel comfortable taking a check, then go ahead and accept checks. If someone asks you to hold something for them, the answer is no. You’ll probably sell it to someone else, and you have no assurance the other person will return to buy it.

Have plenty of one dollar bills and change on hand, and keep a close eye on the cash box. — HELOISE

