Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

Officers heard cries for help inside the home, but were unsure whether there were additional shooters and feared the home was booby-trapped. Judd said a brave sergeant rushed in and grabbed the injured girl, who told deputies there were three dead people inside as she was rushed into surgery.

Deputies then sent robots into the home to check for explosives and other traps. When it was clear, they found the bodies of Gleason; the 33-year-old mother; the baby; and the baby's 62-year-old grandmother, who was in a separate home nearby.

Authorities released only Gleason's name, and did not say if or how he was related to the other victims, but a woman's Facebook page shows many photos of Gleason with the woman, a baby boy and his big sister. One photo posted Saturday, showing Gleason smiling as he held the baby, was captioned "Tall like Daddy."

Pansy Mincey Smith told The Ledger that she had gone to school with Gleason's father, Joe, who died several years ago. She had last seen him at the hospital in May, shortly after his boy was born.

"RIP Justice Gleason. The last time I saw you, you were getting on the elevator at the hospital," Smith wrote on Facebook. "You were smiling from ear to ear about your new little baby boy, you had that big teddy bear for him. This is so heartbreaking, son."