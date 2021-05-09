Amanda Justice, 40, got her associate of science in nursing at Western Piedmont Community College in 2003 before going on to get a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Western Carolina University in 2016.
She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Grace Heights and Autumn Care of Drexel from 2000-02, before working at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton and Valdese campuses from 2003-18.
She currently works full time in the emergency room at UNC Caldwell Health Care, and as needed in the emergency department at CHSBR Morganton and Valdese.
From 2018-19, she worked for Advanced Home Care, and has previously worked as a PRN as needed at Caldwell UNC Health Care.
What led you to pursue nursing?
When I was a young child my grandfather was diagnosed with terminal cancer and my family had Hospice involved and I watched every day as a total stranger, whom I came to learn was the nurse, come into my grandmother’s house and take care of not only my grandfather but also the entire family like she had known us forever. After providing care to my grandfather she would also sit down with me and my grandmother and talk and visit like we were the only patients she had that day (which we all know never happens for nurses anymore) and before leaving check to see if we needed or even wanted anything else. This was my first impression of nursing that introduced me to the caring and compassionate side of nursing. This experience left a lasting impression for me that carried through when I reached high school and was able to enroll in Allied Health Science Class. This is where I met probably the biggest influence for me to pursue nursing and that was Mrs. Lisa Keller, she taught the class in a fun and interesting way. She would always teach a lesson and combine it with stories from her nursing career that would end with making a difference in someone’s life and make you want to be there to help anyone and possibly even change their lives. She told me on numerous occasions “This field suits you, sweet girl, you are such a natural.” It makes you think WOW she was an amazing nurse, and made a difference and so can I.
What’s your favorite aspect of the profession?
I would have to say that critical thinking would be my favorite part. Especially in the emergency room you get bits and pieces of the symptoms that the patient has been experiencing. You take these symptoms and apply it to possible medical diagnosis that could be and then continue collecting more information through labs, X-rays, EKG’s, etc. in attempts to figure out a diagnosis, and help a patient on what possibly may be one of the worst days of their life. Critical thinking and application is also used with those patients that are very critical and being able to recognize those signs and symptoms, use an intervention and be able to watch the patient begin to get better and better and be that person that they know will help them in these challenging times.
What’s the most challenging aspect of nursing?
Communication would probably be the most challenging aspect of nursing. Clear communication between nurses, between patient and nurse, between nurse and family, between nurse and doctor, and between patient and doctor are all extremely important. Communication between patient and nurse, patient and provider in such a way that the patient has all their basic needs met as well as receives the correct care and treatment. Effective communication between the nurse and what the nurse teaches or explains to the patient may be the difference, if the patient is able to understand how to care for themselves. The most challenging part of communication may be that this changes from patient to patient. You could have one patient that is not even able to read and must be written out or label in such a way they know what and when to take medications or change a dressing, and the next patient you have has a college education and you explain to them in such a way that you don’t offend them and they still get the teaching/information they need.
How did those challenges escalate during the pandemic?
Added to all the challenge of being able to effectively communicate to patients, coworkers, providers, etc. now we are trying to communicate ways to keep staff and patients safe, how to treat an unknown disease that seems to be ever changing, and how in the world am I still going to do my job and keep my family safe. It has been difficult knowing that I was the biggest threat to the ones I love the most, and having to distance yourself from close friends and family and being able to explain why. Nurses went to work every day to save lives, treat incredibly sick patients and sometimes be the only one there to hold the hand of a dying loved one, while in the background we would sometimes get daily to weekly changes about the personal protective equipment we should be wearing in patient rooms, changing guidelines about how long you should reuse mask between shifts and always wondering are we doing enough to keep ourselves and our families safe. With all the added protective equipment, mask, face shields, gloves and gown I think being able to have a sacred moment or touch with patients has been impacted, not to mention being able to communicate with those hard of hearing or just clear speech through mask. We have had to think of other means of communicating with patients to make sure their care was not impacted. Being able to communicate with families on how their loved ones are doing or even allowing families to communicate via facetime through hospital iPads. I will say the biggest challenge for me especially after 17 years of nursing with no pandemic, was when you see a patient crashing or coding to stop, put all the personal protective equipment on before entering the room to provide appropriate interventions, it’s ingrained in us to save the life first, just the thought of waiting to enter a room had me struggling with why I am a nurse, and if I was doing enough to help my patient.
What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?
Being able to make a difference in one person’s life. Having the ability to help a patient or family on what possibly could be one of the worst days of their life. Being able to make a positive lasting impression on a patient or family.
How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?Extremely honored (doesn’t seem like a grand enough word), in shock, just knowing that I made one positive impression much less enough positive impressions on patients and their families to be nominated is amazing to me. There have been many amazing teachers, providers, nurses and nursing assistants that I work with and have worked with over the years that have molded me into the nurse I am today, “Thank You” will never be enough to express my gratitude to them.
Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?
There are two that have stuck with me throughout my career so far and the first one is when I came off orientation on pediatrics as a brand new nurse, thinking, “Man this is a lot of responsibility. Are they sure I am ready?” The charge nurse at that time told me to remember no matter what, just put yourself in their shoes and see it from both sides and never ask someone to do a job or a task that you yourself cannot do or have not done (within our scope of practice). The second one was when I moved to the emergency room which is critical thinking on steroids because you never know what may come through the doors but the nurses there have a saying which can be applied to most things in life: “See one, Do one, Teach one,” meaning with anything new the first time just watch and see what is happening, second time you get involved with supervision and the third time around you teach to someone, meaning that now you fully understand what is happening. I have also used this with my children over the years.
What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?
Nursing as a job is one of the most rewarding jobs a person could be lucky enough to have, however it does come with stress, frustrations, anger, changes, and exhaustion because, at the end of the day, we are all human and have to process things our own way. Nursing is a team profession, there is not one nurse out there today that could do this job without a team behind them, nursing assistants, housekeeping, dietary, secretary, provider, security, supervisors, phlebotomy, lab technicians, radiology, etc. so be sure to always say thank you if someone is doing a good job. Most of all, nursing ... is not about the money, the awards, the recognition, at the end of the day, nursing is about the patient and meeting their and possibly their family’s needs at that moment in their life.