Amanda Justice

Added to all the challenge of being able to effectively communicate to patients, coworkers, providers, etc. now we are trying to communicate ways to keep staff and patients safe, how to treat an unknown disease that seems to be ever changing, and how in the world am I still going to do my job and keep my family safe. It has been difficult knowing that I was the biggest threat to the ones I love the most, and having to distance yourself from close friends and family and being able to explain why. Nurses went to work every day to save lives, treat incredibly sick patients and sometimes be the only one there to hold the hand of a dying loved one, while in the background we would sometimes get daily to weekly changes about the personal protective equipment we should be wearing in patient rooms, changing guidelines about how long you should reuse mask between shifts and always wondering are we doing enough to keep ourselves and our families safe. With all the added protective equipment, mask, face shields, gloves and gown I think being able to have a sacred moment or touch with patients has been impacted, not to mention being able to communicate with those hard of hearing or just clear speech through mask. We have had to think of other means of communicating with patients to make sure their care was not impacted. Being able to communicate with families on how their loved ones are doing or even allowing families to communicate via facetime through hospital iPads. I will say the biggest challenge for me especially after 17 years of nursing with no pandemic, was when you see a patient crashing or coding to stop, put all the personal protective equipment on before entering the room to provide appropriate interventions, it’s ingrained in us to save the life first, just the thought of waiting to enter a room had me struggling with why I am a nurse, and if I was doing enough to help my patient.