Chelsea Blevins, 24, recently shared her thoughts about her nursing career.

Blevins earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is a registered nurse who has worked for the past two years in medical surgical nursing and pediatric home-health infusion.

Q. What led you to pursue a degree in nursing?

A. I felt it was a great opportunity for outreach to serve others.

Q. What’s your favorite aspect of the profession?

A. Being able to be there for people in their tough times.

Q. What’s the most challenging aspect of nursing?

A. Nursing has a lot of challenges, but the reward is far greater than any of the challenges.

Q. How did those challenges escalate during the pandemic?

A. The pandemic made things difficult. Death become a common word among nursing staff. However, we pushed through and continued to serve and love well.

Q. What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?