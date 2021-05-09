Chelsea Blevins, 24, recently shared her thoughts about her nursing career.
Blevins earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is a registered nurse who has worked for the past two years in medical surgical nursing and pediatric home-health infusion.
Q. What led you to pursue a degree in nursing?
A. I felt it was a great opportunity for outreach to serve others.
Q. What’s your favorite aspect of the profession?
A. Being able to be there for people in their tough times.
Q. What’s the most challenging aspect of nursing?
A. Nursing has a lot of challenges, but the reward is far greater than any of the challenges.
Q. How did those challenges escalate during the pandemic?
A. The pandemic made things difficult. Death become a common word among nursing staff. However, we pushed through and continued to serve and love well.
Q. What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?
A. Giving up yourself to help out someone else. Loving people well no matter who they are.
Q. How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?
A. I feel very humbled to have been chosen for this reward. I am so grateful and thankful for each one.
Q. What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?
A. Do it. It is hard and it is tough, but it is worth it.