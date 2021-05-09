Erika Suttlemyre

Q. What is the most gratifying aspect of nursing?

The most gratifying aspect of nursing is when I get to watch my patients make a full recovery. I love to see the look on their face when they begin to see the progress they have made.

Q. How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?

I feel very flattered and excited to be nominated. This past year has been a difficult one for me and all nurses in general. It is a wonderful feeling to know that all the challenges and hard work has not gone unnoticed.

Q. Do you have any anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?

A patient that stands out in my mind is a cardiac patient from several years ago. Following her cardiac event, she was extremely deconditioned and weak and was resorting to a walker/wheelchair for any ambulation. She attended 36 sessions of cardiac rehab and at the end of her treatments, she was able to walk independently without any assistive devices whatsoever. I cannot describe the feeling of watching your patient overcome such an enormous obstacle and how proud she was of herself.

Q. What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?

I would advise someone that is pursuing nursing to know that this career is challenging and requires a lot of compassion paired with critical thinking skills. With that being said, it is the most rewarding career there is.