Francia Mendez, 33, has been a nurse for seven years, working in the cardiac telemetry unit at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton from 2014-15 before moving to her current position in the family center/labor and delivery unit in 2015.
Q: What led you to pursue a degree in nursing?
I became a mother at a young age and my nurse, Beverly Johnson, took such wonderful care of me that the day I was discharged I decided that I wanted to become a Labor and Delivery nurse like her. Ten years later, the Family Center offered me a nursing position and, as fate would have it, Beverly Johnson became my preceptor. God’s plan is perfect.
Q: What’s your favorite aspect of the profession?
Helping others! There’s a quote that perfectly defines how I personally feel about the nursing profession: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” I love helping the community and being bilingual has allowed me to connect with and help a vast variety of patients. I am thankful that growing up, my mother instilled in me the importance of my Hispanic roots, which has allowed me to help my community in a tremendous way.
Q: What’s the most challenging aspect of nursing?
Nursing can be emotionally draining. The most challenging aspect of nursing for me is witnessing the death of a child and seeing the emotional toll such a tragedy has on families. When people ask me what I do for a living and I answer, their response is commonly, “You work in the happiest area of nursing.” With which I often reply that “when it is good, it is extremely good, but when it is bad, it is the worst.” I thank God that my career allows me the privilege to be a support to families during such a heartbreaking and traumatic event.
Q: How did those challenges escalate during the pandemic?
Being a Labor and Delivery nurse, one of the most important aspects of nursing is to connect with your patient on an emotional and physical level. I highly believe in the power of a healing touch. When the pandemic occurred, it not only limited the amount of support our patients were allowed to have during their stay, but it also limited our physical interaction with COVID-positive patients. Could you imagine showing up to the hospital on the most important day of your life and the nurses that are supposed to make you feel safe and secure are all dressed in personal protective equipment including gowns, masks, eye protection and gloves, like you’re in some sort of horror movie? Labor and delivery is beautiful, but it can definitely cause a lot of anxiety for expectant mothers and their spouses or significant others; and a welcoming and caring environment can make a big difference and alleviate some stressors.
Q: What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?
Specifically, to our unit, I must say it is having the privilege of witnessing the miracle of life every day. Nursing is exhausting, emotionally and physically, but being able to see women become mothers for the first or even fifth time is a blessing. It is truly amazing seeing the way a woman changes from labor to postpartum and to be present when a couple becomes a family. Also, the ability and privilege of helping others, especially during such an important part of their lives, is extremely gratifying.
Q: How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?
I feel very humbled and honored. I am thankful; I truly love what I do and knowing that at some point I have made a difference in a person’s life, is so rewarding.
Q: Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?
One particular anecdote that stands out happened during my first year as a nurse. That year, I worked in the Cardiac Telemetry unit and I had a patient that was on her last hours of life. We contacted her family early on but they lived hours away. I stayed with her and held her hand until she took her last breath. It was then that I truly understood what a privilege it was to be there at that moment. Once she passed, I washed and cleaned her body. I wanted her family to have the best memory of her. That was a pivotal moment for me as a person and as a nurse. It made me realize that nursing isn’t just about passing out meds, giving bed baths, and making beds, it’s about being with the patient every step of the way. Nursing is about rejoicing during the happiest time of a person’s life and crying together during the hardest time; it is about holding a dying hand yet also holding the miracle of life in your arms.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?
Do it, and when it becomes the most challenging thing you’ve done, push through and continue. Nursing is not for the faint of heart, but if you want to live your life for the service of others, this is your calling. 1 John 4:19 says that our love for others is our grateful response to the love God first demonstrated to us.