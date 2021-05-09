Francia Mendez

One particular anecdote that stands out happened during my first year as a nurse. That year, I worked in the Cardiac Telemetry unit and I had a patient that was on her last hours of life. We contacted her family early on but they lived hours away. I stayed with her and held her hand until she took her last breath. It was then that I truly understood what a privilege it was to be there at that moment. Once she passed, I washed and cleaned her body. I wanted her family to have the best memory of her. That was a pivotal moment for me as a person and as a nurse. It made me realize that nursing isn’t just about passing out meds, giving bed baths, and making beds, it’s about being with the patient every step of the way. Nursing is about rejoicing during the happiest time of a person’s life and crying together during the hardest time; it is about holding a dying hand yet also holding the miracle of life in your arms.