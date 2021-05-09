Francine Luna Jimenez

I started off my career as a medical interpreter at Caldwell County Health Department when I was 19 years old. During that time there was opening to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and I was asked if I wanted to become a CNA and I decided to follow that path. I continued working as a CNA and enjoyed the work. Then I had my first son and my husband and I decided I should stop working so I can focus more time on our family. When I told my supervisor (Shirley Stamey) that I was resigning, she made me promise that I would go back to school and become a nurse since she saw that I had so much potential. I started taking nursing classes at Western Piedmont Community College, but then I had my second and third son and decided to put my studies on hold. Once my sons started to get older, I decided I wanted to go back to school and fulfill the potential that Shirley saw in me while also making my family proud. I was finally able to accomplish my dream and graduated in May 2018. Unfortunately, Shirley passed away a year earlier after a long fight with cancer, so she was not able to see me graduate. However, I will always be grateful to her and the promise I made with her is why I am a nurse today.