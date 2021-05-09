Francine Luna Jimenez, 41, earned her ADN from Western Piedmont Community College and will be graduating in May with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
She has worked in nursing for three years, working on the med surge floor at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge from 2018-19, where she has worked as a PRN since 2020. She also works for the Caldwell County Health Department, where she has worked since 2019.
Q:What led you to pursue a degree in nursing?
I started off my career as a medical interpreter at Caldwell County Health Department when I was 19 years old. During that time there was opening to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and I was asked if I wanted to become a CNA and I decided to follow that path. I continued working as a CNA and enjoyed the work. Then I had my first son and my husband and I decided I should stop working so I can focus more time on our family. When I told my supervisor (Shirley Stamey) that I was resigning, she made me promise that I would go back to school and become a nurse since she saw that I had so much potential. I started taking nursing classes at Western Piedmont Community College, but then I had my second and third son and decided to put my studies on hold. Once my sons started to get older, I decided I wanted to go back to school and fulfill the potential that Shirley saw in me while also making my family proud. I was finally able to accomplish my dream and graduated in May 2018. Unfortunately, Shirley passed away a year earlier after a long fight with cancer, so she was not able to see me graduate. However, I will always be grateful to her and the promise I made with her is why I am a nurse today.
Q:What’s your favorite aspect of the profession?
I love that I can serve my community and help patients and families during their most vulnerable moments. I can help patients get the care they need while also listening to their concerns. Additionally, every day I can see the tangible impact of my work and it invigorates me.
What’s the most challenging aspect of nursing?
It can be challenging to close out a day at work and come home and wonder if I was able to do enough for a patient. I constantly wonder if I was able to make sure all their medical needs were addressed and if I was able to deliver care in the most compassionate way. Patients can get better or worse in a split second and I never know if today is the last time I will see them.
Q: How did those challenges escalate during the pandemic?
The pandemic shifted how we deliver care and we saw our health system strained as we tried to care for more patients. There has been so much uncertainty and we have needed to take extra precautions in how we treat patients. We used all the PPE gear we could, but we could not save everyone. When I had to work on the COVID floor, it was tough to see so many patients impacted by the virus and not know what patients would make it. It was draining to work on this floor because it felt hopeless at times. Additionally, I saw how a disproportionate number of underrepresented minorities were impacted by COVID. I also saw how the Hispanic community did not know where to turn to get tested or care. I tried to do my part in helping connect people to their right resources, but it never felt like it was enough. Now, the next hurdle is trying to ensure people are getting vaccinated and bridge the information and language gaps.
Q: What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?
The most gratifying aspect of nursing is seeing a patient and their family smile after I was able to help deliver care to them. It is at this moment that I know that I was able to do my part and fulfill my role as a nurse and caregiver. It makes all the long shifts and work worth it.
Q: How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?
I feel honored that I was nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurse. The nursing community has worked so much especially this past year during the pandemic. It is a privilege to be able to represent so many of my colleagues and other essential workers. I am thankful that I can work with brilliant people at Caldwell County Health Department and CHS Blue Ridge and we get to deliver care to patients every day.
Q: Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?
I vividly remember being on the COVID floor and taking care of a patient who was not doing well and had been in the hospital for a while. She had difficulty breathing and was very stressed by her condition since she did not seem to get better. She was starting to lose hope and asked if I could pray with her. I prayed with her and she finally felt at peace. I realized how important it is to help patients gain hope in tough situations. We don’t always have all the answers, but we can help patients become hopeful again.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?
I often tell people that the path to nursing can be difficult, but it is worth it and possible to attain. My story can be a testament of how you can become a nurse in your own timeline. I had to overcome language barriers and raise a family while becoming a nurse. I became a nurse later than most people, but it is possible if you don’t give up on your dream.
Closing statement
I feel blessed that I have been able to work as a nurse in two different environments and forever thankful to Caldwell Health Department and CHS Blue Ridge for providing me with so many opportunities to grow. I have tackled public health challenges at the health department and delivered care in the hospital setting. As a result, I have seen patient care through different lenses. Additionally, during the pandemic, we had to be creative and do more patient outreach and sometimes even home visits. Now we are focused on ensuring patients are getting the vaccines. The work is dynamic and impactful, and I feel hopeful.