Hailey Peterson, 28, has an Associate Degree in Nursing and is working toward a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
A nurse of four years, she previously worked in the intensive care unit and two years as a home health nurse before coming to the emergency department where she currently works.
Q: What led you to pursue a degree in nursing?
The funny thing is, most of my life I wanted to be and planned to become a naval aviator, up until my senior year of high school, but like a typical teenager I changed my mind. I tossed around the ideas of radiology tech, nurse, among a few other health care-related things and started basic pre-requisites straight out of high school. It wasn’t until my husband’s older sister was airlifted to Charlotte and was intubated for eight days, diagnosed with ARDS and some sort of infection that we never found out the cause of, that I KNEW I wanted to be a nurse. There was a nurse at Charlotte that took care of her that really made an impression on me and It was then that I decided to go forward with nursing. We didn’t know what caused the infection, didn’t know if she was going to make it, and that nurse made one of the hardest times just a little bit easier and I think that’s what it’s all about.
Q. What’s your favorite aspect of the profession?
I would definitely have to say working in the Emergency Department, you never know what’s going to come through the doors. You’ve got to be on your toes and prepared for anything. It can be very challenging most of the time, but it’s thrilling and exciting. I have worked many different places over the last 13 years from being a U.S. House of Representatives Page, to a cashier at a grocery store, CNA, a nurse, etc. and I must say that the ED at Morganton is hands down the best place I have ever worked. We have such a great family that works like a well-oiled machine and really takes care of one another. No matter the day or the shift, I can say I’m working with a good team when I’m there and it’s amazing having such a great group of nurses, techs, providers, etc. to work with.
Q. What’s the most challenging aspect of nursing?
What breaks my heart the most is when a patient comes in with what they think is a minor symptom or problem or who is generally healthy, but something has happened and they find out they’ve had a debilitating stroke, a tumor that’s most likely cancer — something that is going to change their lives and their families lives forever. That’s the hardest part about it in my opinion. That, and of course when we lose a patient. It never gets any easier. I feel like any professional challenges can be overcome with hard work, education and doing your part as a professional to better yourself and continue to learn. But I find the challenge is in what I can’t control and, unfortunately, we can’t control the outcome of every patient’s situation.
Q. How did those challenges escalate during the pandemic?
This pandemic has been an event that I’m sure no one who had to live through it will ever forget. As a nurse, especially working in the hospital setting, it was challenging. We saw a lot of people that were very sick in the beginning. Almost everyone was having to have some sort of oxygen support like high-flow or ventilators. We were scared to be completely honest. We were running out of PPE, we were running out of equipment, rules and guidelines were changing daily. We were worried about the patients, as well as our own health and our family’s, and it was constantly of the back of our minds: when will it ever stop or even just slow down? Are we going to run out of equipment? Is there going to come a time when we are going to have to make the really difficult decisions? But like I mentioned above, professional challenges can be overcome. Our administration stepped it up and made sure we were taken care of. They put out daily correspondence with updates and expectations. Our ED educator, manager and director hit the ground running with us, was out in the department with us and supported us with all they could, which allowed us to continue to take care of the patients. We continued to learn as we went and we put forth the hard work to care for everyone the best we could, given the circumstances. Out of all of it, I think the most challenging, especially in the beginning, was all of the visitor policies changing. Because of the severity of the virus, we couldn’t allow visitors. Patients were in the ED and the rest of the hospital were without family support, without someone by their side to be a comfort. We were stressed as health care workers, the patients and families were stressed and worried (as they had every right to be) and having to tell each person that we couldn’t allow visitors was as hard on us as I know it was for them to have to hear it.
Q. What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?
That’s a really tough one to choose. I still feel like I’m barely getting started. I love working in the ED and that’s where I hope to stay for a long time. We work very closely with our providers and we we get to have conversations in real time about patient care and I feel like we get to use our brains a little more. We are challenged to think on our feet. After awhile, you develop an intuition and a gut feeling about things. Sometimes you suspect things about how a patient presents. Sometimes we as nurses are able to catch things and the providers are willing to listen and hear our concerns. Sometimes our gut feelings are right. And doesn’t it always few good to be right! In the words of Dr. Farris, “always trust your nurses when they say they’ve got a feeling.” I don’t say that to sound arrogant or smug, I am far from it. I just hope that I can make a difference in someone’s life. I can’t expect that with every single patient, but on the rare occasion that I can, I want to be THAT nurse for someone that the nurse who took care of my sister-in-law was for me.
Q. How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?
Utterly shocked! I’m nothing special. I get up and show up every day just like everybody else. I try my best and my goal is to provide the best person I can to patients who are not at their best. They’re in the ED for a reason and I promise it’s not for fun. So, I try to keep that in mind and try to lighten the situation as best I can with humor if it is well received. And that goes for my coworkers too. We’re always laughing and I love being able to go to a job that I enjoy and can enjoy the people I’m with. There’s honestly so many other nurses that I can think of that are much more deserving than I am, but thank you to whoever noticed me and nominated me!
Q. Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?
I have so many stories I could tell and honestly, they usually involve me sticking my foot in my mouth. I’m notorious for not having the filter that tells me what I should and shouldn’t say and I embarrass myself multiple times a day. My coworker Josh Yount, RN can always tell ... all I have to do is look at him and he says, “what did you do or say now?” And we just start laughing. One of the most recent times that I can remember we laughed the most about: I was the nurse in triage checking patients in and I had an older gentleman and was checking his vital signs and asking him the triage questions. He was very personable and conversation was easy. Those are the ones that get me in trouble because that’s when I say the things that come to mind without thinking. He was unable to stand and I asked him to give me an estimate of his weight. He said, “well when it’s just me and nothing else it’s about 250.” And I said, “well, if it was me and you together then it would be a whole lot more than that!” Why did I say that? No clue! As soon as I said it I realized how it sounded and I was immediately embarrassed and apologized. Thankfully, the patient thought it was hilarious and we both got a good laugh out of it. So, if you’ve ever been a patient of mine and have been subjected to something dumb I’ve said like that, I’m sorry haha! But that’s me, nothing I can do to change it. I love to laugh and I love to see others laughing. If it happens to be at my expense, then, oh well.
Q. What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?
Work your butt off! Nursing school is one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done. If you’re going to do it, don’t take it lightly. Put your nose to the grind and give it your all! Soak in everything you can during clinicals and put yourself out there. Volunteer to do all of the skills you can and don’t sit back. Also, work as a CNA first. Get some hands on patient care and learn the basics. It will help you in nursing school and it will help you be a better nurse! One of my favorite sayings: “the gap between the life you’re living and the life you want is called choices.” YOU have to make it happen. YOU control your future. Get out there and hustle!
Closing statement
One thing I felt led to do when I first started working back in the ED: I wear a Bible scripture on my badge. On one side it just has the Book, chapter, and verse. On the other side it has the scripture written out. I’ve got about 50 of these that I have written out and I change them periodically. Just some of my favorites that I feel are encouraging. I don’t mention it to patients as I don’t force my beliefs onto anyone, but if someone sees it and asks then I most certainly will talk to them about it. Over the course of the year and a few months I’ve been in the ED I’ve been asked a small handful of times and I’ve been able to talk about God and have been able to have a more meaningful conversation with the patient and their family in the particular circumstance. I’ve been able to talk to one about finding peace and being ready for death. I was able to pray with one. I was able to witness to one. Sometimes I forget it’s even hanging there but then that one person will remind me. And it’s just as much for me as it is for the patients. I’ve had a lot of struggles through my own life and it’s the little things that keep us going. If I can spread just a little bit of joy, laughter, and God, that’s all I need.