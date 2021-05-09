Hailey Peterson

This pandemic has been an event that I’m sure no one who had to live through it will ever forget. As a nurse, especially working in the hospital setting, it was challenging. We saw a lot of people that were very sick in the beginning. Almost everyone was having to have some sort of oxygen support like high-flow or ventilators. We were scared to be completely honest. We were running out of PPE, we were running out of equipment, rules and guidelines were changing daily. We were worried about the patients, as well as our own health and our family’s, and it was constantly of the back of our minds: when will it ever stop or even just slow down? Are we going to run out of equipment? Is there going to come a time when we are going to have to make the really difficult decisions? But like I mentioned above, professional challenges can be overcome. Our administration stepped it up and made sure we were taken care of. They put out daily correspondence with updates and expectations. Our ED educator, manager and director hit the ground running with us, was out in the department with us and supported us with all they could, which allowed us to continue to take care of the patients. We continued to learn as we went and we put forth the hard work to care for everyone the best we could, given the circumstances. Out of all of it, I think the most challenging, especially in the beginning, was all of the visitor policies changing. Because of the severity of the virus, we couldn’t allow visitors. Patients were in the ED and the rest of the hospital were without family support, without someone by their side to be a comfort. We were stressed as health care workers, the patients and families were stressed and worried (as they had every right to be) and having to tell each person that we couldn’t allow visitors was as hard on us as I know it was for them to have to hear it.