 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honoring nurses in our community
0 comments

Honoring nurses in our community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We are so excited to celebrate our local nurses as we recognize our 2021 Honorees. Our Celebrating Nurses program allowed our community members to nominate a nurse in our community that exemplified nursing at its best. We are proud to introduce these nurses to you in today’s special section. I hope you enjoy getting to know these very talented nurses.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate a nurse in our community. Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for our honorees.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Presenting sponsor: Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge

Supporting sponsor: Burke Hospice & Palliative Care

We are grateful for your support.

Thank you,

Terry Coomes, Publisher

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert