Kaitlyn Stephens

There are many challenging aspects of nursing, from heavy workload due to high acuity, long hours, and many hospitals being understaffed. The most challenging for me personally is seeing my patients give up hope. This breaks my heart, because I want to see them overcome their illness and have the best possible outcome. During this time in their lives, nurses are so important to them, because we have to show sympathy and be compassionate. We have to remain strong for them so that we can care for them and encourage them to not lose hope. We have to be their positivity and their hope during their most fragile times. Patients rely on us as nurses, and that is a huge responsibility to fill.

The challenges escalated during the pandemic because patients came in the hospital the sickest they had ever been. Many would look at you with fear in their eyes and unfortunately, as a nurse, deep down we know that we may be the last person that they are able to see face to face. During this time, we had to be the strongest we have ever been for patients and their families because we were the patient’s family. We were the only hand to hold or neck to hug during this time. As a nurse, we had to stay strong and be an encouragement, not just to our patients, but to our teammates as well. Although there were many challenging days and many challenging aspects, I grew stronger as a nurse and fellow coworker. I was able to learn what true teamwork was about, and that we nurses (are) all in this together. At CHS-Blue Ridge, we truly became family taking care of friends and neighbors.