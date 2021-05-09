Kaitlyn Stephens, 28, is a medical-surgical staff and charge nurse for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.
Stephens has worked in nursing for almost five years after earning an associate’s degree in nursing from Catawba Valley Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She started her career in the float pool in the Medical-Surgical and Cardiac Care departments at CHS Blue Ridge and transitioned to Medical-Surgical after a year. She also has worked a clinical instructor for Lenoir-Rhyne University School of Nursing for the past two years. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in nursing education at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Q. What led you to pursue a degree in nursing?
Growing up, I always knew I wanted to work in the medical field and in a profession to be able to help others. My sister is a nurse and had a vital impact on me becoming a nurse, but mainly I chose nursing as the profession to pursue because it is what God called me to do. I have always had the passion and heart to be able to serve others, so becoming a nurse, I am able to do just that. Nursing has allowed me to care for others and be the hands and feet of Jesus.
Q. What’s your favorite aspect of the profession?
My favorite aspect of the nursing profession is being able to be there for my patients when they are at their lowest and at their sickest. Being able to be an encouragement and help provide them with the care they need is so rewarding. Another favorite part of my profession is to be able to teach and guide new nurses, coworkers and nursing students to be the best nurses that they can be. To know that I can be guidance and a role model to those individuals help me to continue to grow and better myself as a nurse.
Q. What’s the most challenging aspect of nursing?
There are many challenging aspects of nursing, from heavy workload due to high acuity, long hours, and many hospitals being understaffed. The most challenging for me personally is seeing my patients give up hope. This breaks my heart, because I want to see them overcome their illness and have the best possible outcome. During this time in their lives, nurses are so important to them, because we have to show sympathy and be compassionate. We have to remain strong for them so that we can care for them and encourage them to not lose hope. We have to be their positivity and their hope during their most fragile times. Patients rely on us as nurses, and that is a huge responsibility to fill.
Q. How did those challenges escalate during the pandemic?
The challenges escalated during the pandemic because patients came in the hospital the sickest they had ever been. Many would look at you with fear in their eyes and unfortunately, as a nurse, deep down we know that we may be the last person that they are able to see face to face. During this time, we had to be the strongest we have ever been for patients and their families because we were the patient’s family. We were the only hand to hold or neck to hug during this time. As a nurse, we had to stay strong and be an encouragement, not just to our patients, but to our teammates as well. Although there were many challenging days and many challenging aspects, I grew stronger as a nurse and fellow coworker. I was able to learn what true teamwork was about, and that we nurses (are) all in this together. At CHS-Blue Ridge, we truly became family taking care of friends and neighbors.
Q. What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?
The most gratifying aspect of nursing is being able to watch my patients overcome their illness, become strong and discharge from the hospital. To know that I have helped them during their weakest moments back to their strongest is rewarding, especially when they are so grateful for your care and they reach up and hug your neck. I am so blessed to be able to be a nurse and take care of others, allowing my light to shine for Jesus. I am grateful for every patient that I come in contact with because it means that it is another individual that I am able to care for with compassion and use what God has given me.
Q. How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?
I am humbled to be nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses. When I first read the nomination, all I could do was smile with tears in my eyes. It was such a blessing to know that nurses do not go unnoticed and that we do make impacts on others. I am so proud to be a nurse that was nominated, and I am also proud of all my fellow teammates that were nominated as well. Every nurse I work alongside with are amazing nurses and they all deserve to know that they are appreciated! (Much thanks to the LR nursing student who nominated me!)
Q. Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?
There are so many anecdotes that I could share that standout in my time of nursing. All my patients have so much impact on me and help me grow and desire to be the best nurse that I can be each and every day. I use every patient as a learning experience and as a way to grow. When I better myself and continue my learning, I can in return give this to my patients I care for, along with nursing students and new nurses that I am able to teach and precept.
Q. What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?
Never give up, no matter how hard it becomes! Nursing is a profession that you have to work hard to achieve, but as long as you put your mind to it and trust God to help you through every step of the way, then you will reach all your goals and dreams. Personally, I struggled in nursing school, but because I knew that nursing was what God called me to do, I continued to trust him, and I never gave up. Now as a nurse, even on the toughest days and throughout the pandemic, I have never given up, and I have fully trusted and relied on Christ to get me through each and every day.