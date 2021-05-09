Melinda LeJoy Young

Q: What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?

The most gratifying aspect of nursing for me is knowing that in some small way, whether it be physically, mentally or spiritually that I am making a difference in people’s lives.

Q: How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?

I am honored and extremely grateful that others can see my compassion for what I do. I am very proud to be a nurse most of all!

Q: Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?

One situation I recall in particular, is being in the grocery store parking lot after work still in my scrubs and a lady coming up and talking to me all about her mammogram that she had that day in detail. My daughter was with me and she thought it was quite amusing that a stranger would just tell me something like that. While a little comical, I do love the fact that people find a sense of safety in a girl in uniform!

Q: What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?

For anyone pursuing a career in nursing, I would say not to take it light heartedly. Nursing is not a career for everyone, and it is not just a job but rather a lifestyle. Always be compassionate in what you do. And as a nurse who didn’t get to start her career as early as I would have liked, it’s never too late to follow your dreams!