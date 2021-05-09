Sarah Teague, 34, has been in nursing for 12 years, seven of those in the Emergency Department at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. Previously she worked in the areas of pain management and perioperative. She received her Associated Degree in Nursing from Western Piedmont Community College and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Q: What led you to pursue a degree in nursing?
As a young child, I would help my father with small care tasks and he would call me his little nurse. That stuck and I grew up with nursing always being my goal.
Q: What’s your favorite aspect of the profession?
The comradery that happens between the teammates that I work with. It is almost surreal how we all fall into the needed roles and there is a lot of trust and connection that come with that. I honestly feel like our team can conquer anything.
Q: What’s the most challenging aspect of nursing?
The difficult part is not always being able to fix whatever condition the patient presents with.
Q: How did those challenges escalate during the pandemic?
COVID has escalated the helpless feeling of not always being able to improve the patient’s condition because the virus has been so unpredictable and treatment, especially in the beginning, was just as unpredictable.
Q: What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?
The most gratifying aspect is seeing improvement in a patient’s symptoms with treatment and connecting with patients and their family during a crisis or sickness. Visibly seeing a patient calming down is very rewarding.
Q: How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?
I was quite surprised to find out that I was nominated. I know several. It feels strange to be recognized for helping people when that is what your default setting is, but I appreciate being seen and thought of. It means a lot to me.
Q: Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?
I could tell all kinds of stories, but what sticks out is the moments of connection with patients. For example, I was caring for someone who found out in the emergency department that she had cancer. I was at the bedside when the provider told the patient and I cried and prayed with her. Several months later, the patient had to come back to the emergency department and she remembered me and said that she was hoping that I was working. It’s moments like these that make the tough parts soften.
Q. What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?
In order to be a nurse, you have to always be willing to learn. Whether it’s tips and tricks, new processes, or refreshing your memory, always be seeking information to improve yourself and your craft. Also, if a situation is difficult for you to process, find a way to debrief, either formally or informally with willing co-workers, all health care workers have been through tough stuff and there is no reason to go through it alone. The ability to care for others is increased when you take time to care for yourself.