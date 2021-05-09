Sarah Teague

Q: What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?

The most gratifying aspect is seeing improvement in a patient’s symptoms with treatment and connecting with patients and their family during a crisis or sickness. Visibly seeing a patient calming down is very rewarding.

Q: How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?

I was quite surprised to find out that I was nominated. I know several. It feels strange to be recognized for helping people when that is what your default setting is, but I appreciate being seen and thought of. It means a lot to me.

Q: Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?

I could tell all kinds of stories, but what sticks out is the moments of connection with patients. For example, I was caring for someone who found out in the emergency department that she had cancer. I was at the bedside when the provider told the patient and I cried and prayed with her. Several months later, the patient had to come back to the emergency department and she remembered me and said that she was hoping that I was working. It’s moments like these that make the tough parts soften.