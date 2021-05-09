Tiffiny Griggs

Q. What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?

A thank you, a look of pain eased from someone’s face, watching anxiety go away because of you, seeing tears dry up because you made them feel safe. Being able to love another human being when maybe they haven’t received much love.

Q. How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?

I definitely don’t have words for this! I work with and have worked with so many fantastic, smart, strong nurses that never receive the recognition they deserve. I would have to say it makes me feel humbled.

Q. Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?

Never snub your nose at a full moon or large barometric pressure changes! Never say the “Q” word to a nurse (quiet). Any time someone would say, “It’s quiet in here tonight,” it was a guarantee that something bad was getting ready to happen. Never say it can’t get any worse!

Q. What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?

If you are meant to do this, you will know it in your soul, God calls us to this. If you know you are meant to be a nurse, then never back down!