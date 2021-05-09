Tiffiny Griggs, 46, is a registered nurse with almost 18 years of experience. She earned ADN and RN degrees and worked as an emergency department nurse at the Valdese campus of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge from the time she graduated until 2015.
“(I) worked from home around nine months, then came back to work for Blue Ridge and still work for them at Carolina Digestive Care,” Griggs said. “I also worked in the ER at Grace/Valdese while my regular place of employment closed during the height of COVID. I also worked in a COVID antibody infusion unit with COVID active patients one day a week when needed.”
Q. What led you to pursue a degree in nursing?
I had no choice, this is a calling.
Q. What’s your favorite aspect of the profession?
Taking care of my patients is my favorite aspect. I love making people feel better, more at ease.
Q. What’s the most challenging aspect of nursing?
Not being able to fix what is wrong. Sometimes accepting things the (way) they are is hard.
Q. How did those challenges escalate during the pandemic?
I am not entirely sure I can put that into words. This has been an extremely challenging time for all in health care, but one thing I can say is we all stepped up to the plate as a team. Loved and cared for our patients, as well as each other.
Q. What’s the most gratifying aspect of nursing?
A thank you, a look of pain eased from someone’s face, watching anxiety go away because of you, seeing tears dry up because you made them feel safe. Being able to love another human being when maybe they haven’t received much love.
Q. How do you feel about being nominated as one of the area’s favorite nurses?
I definitely don’t have words for this! I work with and have worked with so many fantastic, smart, strong nurses that never receive the recognition they deserve. I would have to say it makes me feel humbled.
Q. Do you have any particular anecdotes that standout from your time nursing?
Never snub your nose at a full moon or large barometric pressure changes! Never say the “Q” word to a nurse (quiet). Any time someone would say, “It’s quiet in here tonight,” it was a guarantee that something bad was getting ready to happen. Never say it can’t get any worse!
Q. What advice would you give to someone who is considering pursuing a career in nursing?
If you are meant to do this, you will know it in your soul, God calls us to this. If you know you are meant to be a nurse, then never back down!