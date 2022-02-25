Ext: Gilgamesh A2065
City staff moved this month to have a homeless camp near downtown cleared. But instead of the group of campers taking the city up on their offer to be transported to a shelter, they were invited to a new camping spot — a family’s backyard.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A local high school was on a soft lockdown Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person.
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
The following charges were served on Sunday, January 2:
This isn't the first time he's been charged after authorities said he threw drugs out of a car.
MARSHALL — The Draughn boys basketball team claimed Burke County’s lone league tournament championship for the winter, but the postgame celebr…
A bird's eye view helped firefighters get dispatched to the scene of a structure fire around noon Monday.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever.”
Burke County added more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in two days and while local and state health officials say things are improving, the posit…