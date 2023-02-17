Growing up, I never lost anyone close to me, but in 2020 death hit my front door when God called my dad home. Grief is real, necessary and difficult to navigate without God’s understanding of death for those who decease in the Lord. I feel like God chose me, for a time such as this, to speak on death, because our culture has given death a negative meaning.

The Bible asks the questions, “Oh death where is thy sting, grave where is thy victory?” I truly sought the Lord for these answers because I had not personally experienced this kind of loss up close.

I knew dad was in a better place and I knew to trust the Lord in the darkest times of my life, but I wanted to know why, according to 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, “we sorrow not like the world.” I began to seek the Lord and I found the text tells us “we sorrow not like the world, which has no hope” because:

Those who are dead in the Lord will come back with God.

The dead in Christ shall rise first.

Those who are alive will be caught up in the air to meet the Lord.

We are to comfort ourselves with these words.

As I was seeking, two more questions came to mind. If the dead are coming back with Him, what does rising to meet Him ahead of those who are alive mean? And what about death could possibly be comforting?

Matthew 17 says Jesus took James, John and Peter with Him to a high mountain and before their eyes, He was transfigured, or changed. Then it hit me, we shall not all sleep, but in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, we shall all be changed and this corruption must put on incorruption.

In this same text, Moses and Elijah appear and God’s voice is heard in a bright cloud. But aren’t Moses and Elijah dead?

If someone dies in the Lord, their flesh can be cremated or placed in the ground, but their soul is present with the Lord. As the Apostle Paul wrote, “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.” Now that is comforting.

So, the Bible is showing us that those who have died before the second coming were changed! The corruptible body, that can not enter the kingdom of God will rise to meet the incorruptible soul that has been present with the Lord.

It gets better. In the account of the rich man and Lazarus, the rich man woke up in hell and Lazarus was in the presence of the Lord. Both were experiencing the environments around them. They were alive. How could this be if what we believe about death being the end and so negative is true?

Scripture says the rich man was pleading with God for salvation, but Lazarus was in peace.

I was graced to experience the final moments when my dad transitioned. My mom yelled, “Trese, come quickly, it’s happening.” When I got to his room, he was looking up and smiled so big I could see all his teeth. Peace which surpasses understanding filled the room. It was as if he was seeing what he preached about and believed his whole life. I can only imagine he saw the angels coming to escort him in the presence of the Lord and then a clear substance just left his body.

When the coroners came to get him, they shut the door and I asked why they did that. Very respectfully, they said “this part can be difficult.” But I told them I know that body is just his shell. He is present with the Lord now. I asked them to leave the door open, I would be fine. Having seen him leave with a smile, trusting the Lord, I grieve with hope and you can too.

Someone asked me how I would comfort someone who has lost a loved one and I said I would give them a bunch of tissues for their tears, their choice of headache medicine from crying and a listening ear. Death can be very difficult without knowing the Lord but those who know the Lord and comfort themselves with these words, have hope and live beyond the hurt.

When you know those who have died in Lord are present with Christ, death has no sting and the grave has no victory. No one can tell you how long to grieve but you can grieve with hope.

Bereaved, go in peace.