It’s been about eight months since Sarah Ledford’s family found out they would never see her alive again.

Ledford, 20, died Aug. 30 from a suspected drug overdose, her family told reporters Wednesday morning. Confirmation of the overdose still is pending the results of a toxicology report.

“She was a good kid,” said her mother, Kelly Ledford. “She didn’t deserve what happened to her. It’s not fair because her life was cut short. She still had plenty of life to live, and I’m never going to get to see her get married and have kids.

“I know she didn’t do this of her own free will.”

Her family believes she unknowingly took drugs laced with fentanyl, a fate they hope no one else would meet.

But early Sunday morning, another girl — 19-year-old Hiedi Cherry — met a similar fate, her family and friends told The News Herald.

They, too, believe Cherry unknowingly took stronger drugs than she intended to take.

Her death is under investigation by the Valdese Police Department, confirmed Valdese Police Chief Jack Moss, and the possible cause of death won’t be determined until autopsy and toxicology reports are returned. That process can take months.

“Hiedi was the absolute life of the party, always,” said Amber Mayfield. “She made everybody smile, she made everybody crack up, she didn’t care what people thought … she deserves to get justice.”

Family and friends told reporters they believe the girls got the drugs from the same source, and want that source held responsible for their deaths.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been pressed in either case.

Challenges of prosecution

In cases like the deaths of Hiedi and Sarah, getting justice isn’t always an easy feat.

North Carolina’s death by distribution law requires investigators and prosecutors to prove several different elements of the crime, said Mitch Walker, chief assistant district attorney for Burke and Caldwell counties.

“Death by distribution cases are certainly a priority for us, but they are difficult cases,” Walker said. “Often times, the element in a death by distribution case that is an issue is the law states you have to prove there was a sale or a transaction. In other words, the deceased person purchased the controlled substances from the defendant.

“As you can imagine, that is difficult to prove.”

He said in local cases where a death by distribution conviction has been pursued, things like phone records and text messages have been used as evidence.

He said there could be changes to that law coming soon.

North Carolina Senate Bill 189 would expand the death by distribution law, and would allow cases where drugs were distributed but not necessarily sold to be prosecuted and face felony charges.

The bill unanimously passed its second reading in the state Senate on March 14, and now is working its way through the state House, records from the North Carolina General Assembly showed.

Nationwide problem

Overdoses, particularly those involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl, have been on the rise in the United Sates in recent years.

The News Herald reported last month that U.S. overdose deaths hit an all-time high in 2021 with 106,699 drug-involved overdose deaths, citing information from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Burke County is no stranger to that trend.

There were 67.4 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in Burke County in 2021, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The department attributed the state’s rise in overdose deaths to fentanyl, and said it was likely that 77% of the deaths involved the drug.

Mayfield said she lost two other friends to overdose in the last couple of weeks, and she didn’t believe either of them realized they were taking something as strong as they were.

“These were just members of our communities who weren’t addicts, you know?” Mayfield said. “They weren’t. This was just something that was given to them, they had no intention of taking this purposely at all. That’s wrong to be given something that you don’t know what it is. That’s not right.”

Searching for justice

Mayfield said she wished charges had been pressed when Sarah Ledford died in August, and thought that could’ve prevented Cherry’s death. But now, though, she hopes Cherry’s death will help save another person’s life.

“I feel like now that it’s happened again, maybe that it will give some extra light to the situation and bring awareness,” Mayfield said.

Sarah’s family said they don’t want anyone else to go through the same thing they experienced.

“This person should be held responsible because I firmly believe if something’s not done, it will happen again,” said Daniel Ledford, Sarah’s father. “I firmly believe that, and you can mark my words on that and the whole world can see it. I just do not want another family to go through what me and Kelly has went through, and what Hiedi’s parents have went through, or they’re going through it right now.”

Daniel Ledford said they planned to keep pushing for justice.

“We cannot bring Sarah back, we cannot bring Hiedi back … we just do not want this to happen to another family,” Daniel said. “We do not want another family to have to go purchase a headstone like we just did.”

Funeral arrangements for Cherry were still pending Wednesday afternoon.