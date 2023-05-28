Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Amber Halliburton didn’t want a traumatic event to define her family, so instead, she and her family looked for ways to help others find comfort and hope.

Amber’s husband, Jimmy Halliburton, died in 2014 after he was hurt trying to remove a fallen tree while working at Tuttle Educational State Forest in Lenoir. He was 31 years old.

Several years ago, Amber had an art studio and had just added sewing to the studio’s lineup. She tried to find a way to give back to the community through each of the studio’s mediums.

One of her workers asked if she wanted to try working with Quilts of Valor, an organization that awards service members or veterans who have been touched by war a quilt.

But Amber thought she should make things a little more personal, and decided instead to start collecting quilts to give to the family members of fallen firefighters.

She recalled how Jimmy’s life was honored at the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial service, where his family received three American flags — one for Amber, and one each for their children, Emma and Coleman.

For a while, Amber said it was hard to look at the flags. She said she respected the flags and their representation of Jimmy’s sacrifice, but they weren’t something she could find comfort in at the time.

Quilts, though, were a different story.

“The quilts can be a gentle reminder of your loved one, but it can also curl up on the couch,” Amber said.

Searching for a name for the project, Amber took inspiration from “You Are My Sunshine,” the song Jimmy used to sing to Emma and Coleman before his death, and a question she asked Emma when she was younger.

“I said to her, ‘what would you say to people who are just like you that maybe lost their mommy or their daddy?’” Amber said. “And she said, ‘I would say to them I love them, Jesus loves them and to have good courage.’ I pulled the courage part out from that and so Sunshine Courage Quilts was born.”

Sunshine Courage Quilts provides quilts to the families of firefighters who were lost in the line of duty and are given each year at the NCFFF memorial service in Raleigh.

“Initially the purpose was to give back, but at the same time, all of that was healing,” Halliburton said. “It helps us find some purpose in that. I would have never chosen those events of 2014, but at the same time, I firmly believe we do get to choose how we respond.”

Amber doesn’t sew, but instead, the organization collects quilts from all across North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and even some from Canada, she said. Before the memorial service, the quilts are assigned to the family of a firefighter and a blessing ceremony is performed. She’s partnered with the Rev. Dana McKim, who is the pastor of First United Methodist Church of Morganton, for that ceremony.

“One of our supporters, she came and helped set up the day before the blessing of the quilts,” Amber said. “We just kind of, in solitude and in silence, walked through and assigned each person to a quilt. She said, ‘how do you know?’ and I said, ‘Judy, you just know. You just know who’s supposed to get what quilt.’”

Amber said they also connect the quilters with the fallen firefighters.

“A lot of quilters make beautiful quilts, but we also connect quilters and recipients,” Amber said. “I think it’s a way to almost humanize that, that it’s not a statistic, it’s not a number, it’s a real human.”

It was a local quilter who made the quilt that was given this year to the family of John Stroup, former chief of Salem Fire Rescue. The quilter ended up knowing Stroup’s family.

She also tries to openly share her family’s experience with childhood grief and what it looks like.

“Grief for kids is different,” Amber said. “It’s different in every developmental stage, and just because an event happened five years ago, or like in our situation, nine years ago, it all depends on the developmental stage of the kid. What I tell parents is, adults too, but kids grieve the present, because that’s what’s here and now, and even very small ego-centric children can grieve the right here and now, they can grieve the present. So then they grieve the past, what used to be if they have memories.

But once they reach a certain developmental stage, they start to grieve the future and they realize what will never happen.”

She said to see the support the organization has received is humbling.

“There are always seasons of people,” she said. “People come and they’re super enthusiastic and they get the ball rolling in a certain direction, and then maybe they need to go to a different season of their life, but we have consistently had steadfast support locally and at the state and beyond for making this happen. As an individual that just had an idea, it’s humbling when people get behind that.”

Amber said the group is always looking for more finished quilts. They typically look for 50-by-70 quilts, and ask that the quilts not have any very specific styles that a family could outgrow. Anyone interested can find the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sunshinecouragequilts.