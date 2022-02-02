Father-son pianist duo set to perform

Given his father’s profession, Barron Ryan’s choice of playing the piano came as no surprise, and he has been no stranger to the stage since the age of 4. He distinguished himself in piano studies at the University of Oklahoma and has been a featured soloist at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, among many other venues. Barron has also been a prizewinner in numerous piano competitions, including the Oklahoma Israel Exchange Young Artists Competition in 2011.

As a performing team, Donald and Barron amaze audiences with their skill, expressiveness, and love of making music. Their experience in classical, jazz, ragtime, and funk allows them to create exciting new music and give fresh interpretations of old. Audiences everywhere have been thrilled by their renditions of selections from Dave Grusin’s “The Firm” soundtrack, as well as Rachmaninoff’s Second Suite for Two Pianos. Their performance of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” has always earned a standing ovation.