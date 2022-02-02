Father-son pianist duo set to perform

ASHEVILLE -- In a special Valentine’s Day event at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, dynamic father-and-son piano duo Ryan & Ryan combine their talents to create a dazzling blend of old and new — from Rachmaninoff to Gershwin, Ellington to Copland — blending classic and contemporary music into an enthralling concert experience. The concert will take place Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Diana Wortham Theatre at the Wortham Center in downtown Asheville.
In a program called “Kickin’ the Clouds Away” named for the Gershwin tune, Ryan & Ryan delivers a range of genres and popular piano music –– jazz, ragtime, classical, and gospel are all represented, including Aaron Copland’s “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo, Scott Joplin’s “Ragtime Dance,” Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Lady,” Rachmaninoff’s Suite for Two Pianos, and “Porgy and Bess Fantasy for Two Pianos,” a full-bodied arrangement of Gershwin’s unforgettable melodies and rhythms.
A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Donald Ryan came to the United States to study music, earning degrees from Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa. He is well-known as a master of diverse styles — evidenced by a diploma from the 9th International Chopin Competition, as well as his induction into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. Donald has also earned the distinction of being among the most accomplished pianists in the world as a Steinway Artist.
Given his father’s profession, Barron Ryan’s choice of playing the piano came as no surprise, and he has been no stranger to the stage since the age of 4. He distinguished himself in piano studies at the University of Oklahoma and has been a featured soloist at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, among many other venues. Barron has also been a prizewinner in numerous piano competitions, including the Oklahoma Israel Exchange Young Artists Competition in 2011.
As a performing team, Donald and Barron amaze audiences with their skill, expressiveness, and love of making music. Their experience in classical, jazz, ragtime, and funk allows them to create exciting new music and give fresh interpretations of old. Audiences everywhere have been thrilled by their renditions of selections from Dave Grusin’s “The Firm” soundtrack, as well as Rachmaninoff’s Second Suite for Two Pianos. Their performance of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” has always earned a standing ovation.
Now, in this special Valentine’s performance, Ryan & Ryan invite you (and your loved one) out for a romantic, inspiring and entertaining evening of expertise across 176 keys. Their inventiveness, infectiousness, skill and general joy of life make for irresistibly engaging performances. To sum it up, they make music that inspires.
Ryan & Ryan’s Asheville performance is made possible by performance sponsors Richard & Francee Healy; Nancy Houha; Henry LaBrun; Stephen & Barbara Lehrer; Hardy Holland & John Moody; Dianne & David Worley; Blackledge Foundation; Hatchworks Coworking; PNC; Signarama Asheville; Truist; and Veritus Group. Additional support is provided by media sponsors Blue Ridge Public Radio and The Laurel of Asheville.
To ensure the health and wellness of patrons, artists, staff and volunteers, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test conducted by a lab within 48 hours of the performance is required to attend indoor performances at the Wortham Center. Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted. Policies will be adjusted in response to local and national recommendations about health and safety. For full policy details and updates, visit the COVID-19 Policies and Procedures page at worthamarts.org.
To obtain more information about upcoming performances at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts or to purchase tickets for Ryan & Ryan on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ($42 Regular; $37 Student; $20 Child; $10 Student Rush tickets, day-of-show (with valid I.D.), call the Wortham Center Box Office at 828-257-4530 or visit worthamarts.org.