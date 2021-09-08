Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open semifinal

NEW YORK — When Leylah Fernandez wins a pivotal point at the U.S. Open, the Canadian teenager with the exciting game and enthusiasm to match raises her right fist or windmills her arms. During Tuesday’s 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in Arthur Ashe Stadium, which followed wins over past U.S. Open champions and former No. 1s Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, Fernandez focused on self-belief. Another Canadian moved into the semifinals when 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime’s opponent Tuesday night, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, stopped playing in the second set while trailing 6-3, 3-1 because of an issue with a muscle in his right leg. The 12th-seeded Auger-Aliassime is the first man from Canada to reach the U.S. Open semifinals and plays No. 2 Daniil Medvedev next. Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, earned a spot in the final four at Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year by stopping the surprising run of Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.
GOLF Stricker picks 4 Ryder Cup rookies
Equipped with the most captain’s picks in Ryder Cup history, Steve Stricker added four more rookies to his American team that included a mixture of obvious choices and perhaps a surprise, but no Patrick Reed. Stricker filled out his 12-man team with Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English. They were the next four in the Ryder Cup standings. The other two picks went to Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.
Rahm wins PGA best player award
Turns out that birdie Jon Rahm made on the final hole of the Tour Championship earned him a trophy. Rahm won the points-based player of the year award from the PGA of America, and it was that birdie putt on the 18th hole at East Lake that made the difference. Rahm finished with 75 points, with Bryson DeChambeau coming in second at 70 points.
Open returning to Portrush in 2025
The British Open is making a rapid return to Royal Portrush. The Royal & Ancient said Wednesday the world’s oldest major championship will be back at the Northern Irish venue in 2025, just six years after attendance records were broken on the Dunluce Links when it staged the British Open for the first time since 1951.
LPGA returns to Cincinatti in 2022
The LPGA Tour is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in more than 30 years with the first new tournament announced since Mollie Marcoux Samaan took over as commissioner. The Kroger Queen City Championship is scheduled for Sept. 8-11 in 2022 at Kenwood Country Club with a $1.75 million purse. The tournament pulls together ample corporate support.
FORMULA ONE Albon agrees to race for Williams
Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season after reaching a deal to race for Williams, the team said Wednesday. The London-born Thai will take close friend George Russell’s seat following the Briton’s deal to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022. The 25-year-old Albon was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he struggled to keep pace with Max Verstappen in his first full season with the team.