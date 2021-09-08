Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open semifinal

NEW YORK — When Leylah Fernandez wins a pivotal point at the U.S. Open, the Canadian teenager with the exciting game and enthusiasm to match raises her right fist or windmills her arms. During Tuesday’s 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in Arthur Ashe Stadium, which followed wins over past U.S. Open champions and former No. 1s Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, Fernandez focused on self-belief. Another Canadian moved into the semifinals when 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime’s opponent Tuesday night, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, stopped playing in the second set while trailing 6-3, 3-1 because of an issue with a muscle in his right leg. The 12th-seeded Auger-Aliassime is the first man from Canada to reach the U.S. Open semifinals and plays No. 2 Daniil Medvedev next. Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, earned a spot in the final four at Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year by stopping the surprising run of Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.