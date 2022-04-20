Festival of the Arts coming to Newton

NEWTON – The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is excited to share the live music line up and CVCC-related new releases for the annual “all-arts” event. The Festival, free and open to the public is April 22-24, 2022 at Catawba Farms and other are venues.

On Friday April 22, beginning at 3 p.m., students from the CVCC Advertising & Graphic Design program will unveil branding for a new Kombucha beverage. The Kombucha, a fermented tea with health benefits, is the newest beverage to be produced at Catawba Farms. As part of this event, Catawba Farms will also release a new flavor of Kombucha.

Immediately following the Kombucha unveilings, CVCC Redhawk Publications will release its newest book, “Catawba Farms, A Retrospective.” Written by CVCC historian Richard Eller with contributions by John Sigmon, the book tells the lively story of the evolution of the historic Sigmon Farm in Newton from the mid-1700’s to the current winery and brewery attraction of Catawba Farms.

The Festival will continue with live music all weekend at Catawba Farms to include:

Friday April, 22:

• Community Gospel Choir, 4:15 p.m.

• CVCC Jazz Band, 6 p.m

Saturday April 23:

• CVCC Chorus, 1 p.m.

• Aris, Classical Guitar, 2 p.m.

• Ken & the Troubadours, 4 p.m.

• Vicki Genfan with Manolo Bandrena

• Drum Circle with Manolo Bandrena

Sunday April 24:

• Alexandria McNeely, 1:10 p.m.

• MelvinFest, 3 p.m. featuring: C&M Traveling Show, Cosmic Cowboys, Cold Sweat

The Festival is also highlighted by a variety of other live performances by CVCC Theatre Arts, Lenoir-Rhyne University Theatre Arts, The Green Room Community Theatre, Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts, Cardboard Castle Productions and others. The full schedule is on the website at cv-fa.org.

The 2022 Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County, corporate sponsor Wanzl, and Friends of Melvin Caldwell. The Festival is anchored by academic institutions Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University who serve as vanguards of the arts for the region. The CVFA exposes the works of artists, performers, educators, and creative stewards and encourages participation from diverse organizations.

For more information on the event including the schedule, visit the website at cv-fa.org. For inquiries on sponsorship opportunities contact Twyla Deese at deesetwyla@gmail.com.