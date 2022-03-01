'Fight Girl Battle World' coming to Asheville

Aliens, androids, and space gerbils? "Fight Girl Battle World," a sci-fi romp through a galaxy far, far away, opens next on the Asheville Community Theatre Mainstage.

Written by Qui Nguyen (Disney’s "Raya and the Last Dragon," "She Kills Monsters") and originally produced by Vampire Cowboys, America’s best known geek theatre company, "Fight Girl Battle World" opens March 11 with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. through March 27. Tickets are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, over the phone at 828-254-1320, or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office.

"Fight Girl Battle World" is a sci-fi spectacular that blends stage combat, puppetry, and multi-media to create a uniquely cinematic experience for the stage. Set in a futuristic universe where humanity is nearly non-existent, Fight Girl revolves around E-V, a hardnosed prizefighter and the last known female human in the galaxy. Amidst the aliens and the androids, E-V must fight to keep the human race from being completely obliterated in this “delicious intergalactic theatrical space ride.”