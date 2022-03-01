'Fight Girl Battle World' coming to Asheville

Aliens, androids, and space gerbils? "Fight Girl Battle World," a sci-fi romp through a galaxy far, far away, opens next on the Asheville Community Theatre Mainstage.
Written by Qui Nguyen (Disney’s "Raya and the Last Dragon," "She Kills Monsters") and originally produced by Vampire Cowboys, America’s best known geek theatre company, "Fight Girl Battle World" opens March 11 with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. through March 27. Tickets are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, over the phone at 828-254-1320, or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office.
"Fight Girl Battle World" is a sci-fi spectacular that blends stage combat, puppetry, and multi-media to create a uniquely cinematic experience for the stage. Set in a futuristic universe where humanity is nearly non-existent, Fight Girl revolves around E-V, a hardnosed prizefighter and the last known female human in the galaxy. Amidst the aliens and the androids, E-V must fight to keep the human race from being completely obliterated in this “delicious intergalactic theatrical space ride.”
“This play tapped into the geek in me,” said Josh Batenhorst, director of "Fight Girl Battle World." “Like most sci-fi tropes, it is a hero's journey on the surface, but just underneath are equally compelling journeys addressing some of our deepest thoughts about life's purpose, the nature of sacrifice, and what it means to enact vengeance or achieve atonement. But it's important to note that, like any geeky thing, it can also just be plain wacky.”
"Fight Girl Battle World" stars a cast of 15, eight of whom are making their ACT Mainstage debuts. Michelle Palau, an ACT newcomer, stars as E-V, the last remaining human female in the galaxy. Victoria Chay, Zak Hamrick, Ariel Robinson, Jon Robinson, Alec Shull, Will Storrs, and Blaine Weiss are also making their ACT debuts. Skyler Goff was last seen on the ACT Mainstage as Sir Lancelot in Spamalot – he returns in Fight Girl as LC-4, a highly intelligent robot. Also returning to the ACT stage are Scott Cameron, Ashleigh Goff, Joshua Kerber, Cassie Marcelo, Brendan Nickerson, and Jenni Robinson.
Asheville Community Theatre is offering audio described performances of Fight Girl Battle World on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. An ASL-interpreted performance is offered on Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.
For Friday and Saturday performances of "Fight Girl Battle World," all patrons ages 5 and older will be required to show either proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative lab-conducted PCR test for COVID-19 taken within 48 hours of the performance. Thursday and Sunday performances will not require proof of vaccination or negative tests.
Audience members for all performances are required to wear masks throughout the performance. Seating capacity has been reduced to 50%, and seats have been blocked throughout the audience to provide social distancing between patrons. No concessions will be sold. More information on ACT’s COVID policies can be found on ACT’s website, www.ashevilletheatre.org.
For more information about "Fight Girl Battle World" or about Asheville Community Theatre, visit www.ashevilletheatre.org