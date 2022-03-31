Filling the unforgiven minute

Rudyard Kipling composed his poem “If” in 1910 before the horror of the Great War. Although he wrote it with his son in mind, he dedicated it to a British patriot who was seemingly brave and strong in character. The poem reminds one of the importance and meaning a good father brings to a son. It is filled with good advice.

One of the poem’s main themes is resilient and stoic behavior in the midst of great odds. The same year Kipling composed his poem, former American president Theodore Roosevelt spoke at the Sorbonne in Paris. The “Man in the Arena” speech shares similar qualities with “If.”

Each of the poem’s stanzas presents lessons for fathers and sons. A son learns from a father and other male figures about the essence of masculine character — that character is all, but so is love.

Being a son can be hard, but being a dad can also be tough. Kipling wished wisdom and balance for his son as he goes about his life — not so that everything will go well all the time, but that he would be able to use his faculties to make a good and prosperous ride through the journey life would certainly bring. Kipling, attesting to the fact we all have gifts and talents and things to overcome, brings the “if” as a challenge to his son.

Another of the poem’s themes is character. Kipling understood his son’s character would be shaped by choices, but also by practicing humility, developing a resolve, arriving at good decision making, and often dealing with things in a heroic manner.

There’s an old story concerning when Harry Truman became president. At a time when the weight of the world was on his shoulders during World War II, he was advised against pride. His friend, Sam Rayburn, warned him, “They’ll (people) come sliding in (the White House) and tell you you’re the greatest man alive. But you know, and I know, you ain’t.” Kipling clearly hopes his son will practice humility, not only for himself, but also for the people around him.

“If” is also about a father’s hope his son will find resolve. There’s a great line in the poem where Kipling urges his son to keep the same temperament in both triumphs and disasters. Individual triumphs can sometimes fill us with a haughty and arrogant attitude. Personal disasters may tear us down in the opposite direction. To face both bravely is a mark of character. The way we deal with successes and failures marks our own sense of self and can be an example to others. This is what fathers often provide for their sons: example. The “if” factor works in reverse, too. Fathers learn from their sons about character. They see parts of themselves in their boys. Both fathers and sons gain experience in working with each other’s “ifs.”

Kipling’s poem is filled with both “ifs” and “ands.” And in a lot of ways, such is life. We make choices. We move forward. It is the things we do in between the “ifs” of life which makes the most difference. An “if” begets another one. And so on and so on. A man strikes out into many “ifs” in the course of a lifetime.

Fathers wish the best for their sons as they raise them and, if fortunate, can spend a great majority of their time together with them as adults. One of the best gifts a father can give a son is not to constantly deal with him from the position of his failures. Love, justice and mercy are essential qualities in helping a son grow to manhood.

Some writers have looked at the “If” poem and wonder if it is relevant for our current times. It almost certainly is!

The poem reminds parents of both possibility and aspiration. It is a constant struggle, just like in past generations, to teach, to learn, to have compassion and empathy with people while working hard to pull them forward in life. The qualities of virtuous living Kipling desired for his son are similar to what parents want for their children in our time. And rightly so.

As the poem moves into the final stanza, Kipling writes about filling the unforgiving minute with 60 seconds of a distance run. If his son can do so (and the other things listed), then, according to Kipling, he will be a man.

At its heart, Kipling’s poem is about encouraging a young person to have purpose and to make the most of their time and energies. To do something we seem to be lacking a little bit these days — to show gratitude for both breath in our lungs and the people around us who give us so much.

Filling the unforgivable minute lifts us up, gives us hope, and leads us onto the next “if” in our lives.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.