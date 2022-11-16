Final weekend to catch 'Lifespan of a Fact'

HICKORY -- The humorous and thought provoking new play "The Lifespan of a Fact" will close out its run this weekend, Nov. 17-19, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent New York magazine. John D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay - an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. This terrific play is a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

The play is rated R for frequent foul language and audience discretion is advised.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. "The Lifespan of a Fact" is produced by Hickory Allergy, Asthma and Sinus.