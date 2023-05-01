VALLARTA, Mexico — Tony Finau and Jon Rahm play enough golf together away from the PGA Tour that Finau thinks it has only made him a better player.

He showed that Sunday in the Mexico Open at Rahm's expense.

Finau was expecting a tough test against Rahm, the Masters champion and No. 1 player in the world. Equipped with a two-shot lead, Finau played bogey-free for a 5-under 66 and never gave Rahm or anyone else much of a chance.

He wound up winning by three shots for his fourth PGA Tour title in the last nine months.

"Any time you can battle with a guy like Jon Rahm who's in the form that he was and come out on top, it makes me feel good," Finau said. "Rahm is a good friend of mine, we practice quite a bit together, so having Rahmbo as like a sparring partner for me has only made me better. And I hope he can say the same."

Finau earned a small measure of redemption at Vallarta Vidanta, where last year he finished runner-up to Rahm by one shot.

"Obviously I wanted to win, but it's a reminder that everybody out here is a great player," Rahm said. "Tony came out with a two-shot lead and played fantastic golf. I feel like had I been able to pressure him a little more, we would have seen more birdies from Tony."

Finau finished at 24-under 260. Turns out Rahm wasn't his biggest threat.

Brandon Wu, also a runner-up last year, holed a 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 sixth hole and made a short birdie on the next hole to briefly tie for the lead. Finau answered with a birdie on the seventh, and then Wu fell back with a bogey from the bunker on No. 8 and a tee shot into the water on the 10th that led to double bogey.

"Just a few too many loose swings," Wu said after a 68 to finish third. "Satisfied with how I went today. I'm glad I gave myself a chance through nine holes."

Rahm closed with a 67 and certainly had his chances. He was three behind Finau at the turn, but failed to birdie two of the par 5s with a poor drive on the 12th and a poor approach on the 14th that kept him from reasonable birdie chances.

"It was a day where I didn't do much wrong, but I didn't do much right, either," he said.

The Spaniard's last hope was on the 16th hole. Finau hit his approach into the bunker and Rahm hit a 7-iron into the same bunker. Both made par, and at that point, Rahm simply ran out of holes.

"I feel like if I hit that second shot on 16 on the green and give myself a real look at birdie, Tony's up-and-down gets significantly more difficult," Rahm said.

Akshay Bhatia, the 21-year-old who has special temporary membership, faded to a 70 and finished fourth.

Finau now has two victories this season — his other was in the Houston Open last fall — to join Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa as the only multiple winners on tour this season.

Finau's sixth career PGA Tour victory was worth $1,386,000. He also moved to No. 11 in the world.

Finau did his best work on the front nine. He left a bunker shot in the sand on the sixth hole and managed to get up-and-down for par. On the eighth hole, another bunker shot from a tough lie didn't quite reach the green, and he holed a 15-foot putt from the fringe for par.

Rahm was playing for the second time in three weeks since winning the Masters. He is skipping the Wells Fargo Championship — his one opt-out from elevated events with a $20 million purse — and will have a two-week break going into the PGA Championship.

Finau, who went more than five years between his first and second wins on the PGA Tour, now has multiple wins in back-to-back seasons.

Gooch claims back-to-back LIV Golf titles

SINGAPORE — Talor Gooch became the first player to win back-to-back LIV Golf titles after a playoff hole victory against Sergio Garcia at the LIV Singapore tournament at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday.

Gooch and Garcia shadowed each other for most of the opening two rounds and the final round was no different, with both the American and Spaniard never more than stroke apart as they finished at 17-under 196 to force a playoff.

At the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Gooch skirted with the water hazard with his tee shot but played a near perfect second shot into the heart of the green where he easily two-putted for birdie.

Garcia's second shot at the playoff hole found the greenside bunker and the Spaniard was unable to make his birdie giving Gooch his second successive win and a $4 million prize.

For Gooch, it's the ninth time he's either led or shared a lead after an LIV round, the most of any player. He's now led or shared the lead in the last six rounds.

"It's one of those days that I'll remember," said Gooch. "I grew up watching Sergio. He's one of the greatest golfers of this generation. To go and battle with him and come out on top is something I'll never forget."

Twice LIV Golf tournament winner Brooks Koepka shot 67 to finish third at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Scott Vincent (67) of Zimbabwe, who had briefly threatened to make it a four-way battle for the title before a bogey at the par-4 15th stalled his momentum.

British Open champion Cam Smith (71) finished in a tie for sixth after he mixed regular birdies with bogeys for an even final round and an overall score of 12-under 201.

Phil Mickelson shot a 72, with two double bogeys in his final round, to fall down the leaderboard into a tie for 13th.

Like the first round, the final round Sunday was delayed for more than an hour after 13 holes of the shotgun format due to severe weather in the area.

Garcia, who began his round on the first hole with Gooch in the shotgun-start format, birdied three of the first nine holes to maintain the lead with the American, who had four birdies and a bogey before nine consecutive pars.

Garcia won the Singapore Open at Sentosa in 2018 and had played bogey-free golf in the first 47 holes but two bogeys at the par-4 12th and 15th hampered his efforts of a repeat victory here.

At the par-5 18th in regulation, Gooch had 41-foot putt for eagle which narrowly missed to the left of the cup. The 31-year-old American easily made his birdie to put the pressure back on Garcia.

The Spaniard responded by calmly making birdie from 11 feet to force the playoff.

The next event is at Tulsa, Oklahoma starting May 12.