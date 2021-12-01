Fire department gives woman new stove after Thanksgiving Day fire

“She was the joy of my life here on earth,” Ross said.

The Thanksgiving Day fire came almost exactly a month after Jessie’s death, and Ross was expecting to see her grandchildren, Jessie’s children, that evening. The meal had been donated by her church, and all Ross said she could think about was how she ruined it.

“I was ashamed because the church had given me that turkey, and I had messed it up,” Ross said. “I felt ashamed about that because it was a nice turkey. That would’ve been enough for us, for me and the kids to eat all weekend.”

On Saturday, firefighters from Salem Fire Department returned to Ross’ home on Collingwood Drive to deliver her a precooked turkey donated by Ingles and install a working smoke detector outside of her bedroom.

“I thought that was the most wonderful thing,” Ross said. “That was so sweet. I called some of my friends, some of the old ladies that keep up with each other, and they all said that was so sweet, that was so nice, what (the department) did, and that there’s good people in the world.

“We have to keep remembering that, that there are good people in the world. It’s not all bad.”

Then the fire department kicked things up a notch.