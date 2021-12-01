Fire department gives woman new stove after Thanksgiving Day fire

Sandra Ross has been hit with one thing after another this year, and Thanksgiving day was no different.
It was just before 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving when things started to go downhill.
Her turkey had about 20 minutes to go in the oven and she had just gotten up to start making her plate when she heard something like grease sizzling.
When she looked down at the oven, she saw a bright light flickering inside and decided to investigate.
“I looked and I thought, ‘what is that light in there in the stove?’” Ross said. “I opened it up and that element was on fire, and it was burning around the element. It just kept burning around.”
She took the turkey and the racks out of the oven and started grabbing things to try to put the fire out. Finally, the fire was snuffed out by a damp dish towel.
Smoke still was pouring out of the oven, so she called 911 to have the fire department make sure the fire was actually out.
A 911 operator told her to wait outside and try to catch her breath, a task that proved more difficult than she thought it would be. Ross said she couldn’t stop coughing and she ended up getting taken to the local hospital for smoke inhalation.
The stove in question had already slighted Ross once earlier this year.
In March, she and her daughter, Jessie, were cooking some chicken when a similar incident happened: the element inside the oven caught fire.
Jessie was able to get the fire extinguished, but they called the fire department just to be safe.
Then, Ross and her daughter decided they needed to do two things: get a fire extinguisher and replace the element in the stove.
But money was, and is, tight. Ross and Jessie were trying to support themselves and Jessie’s two children on less than $1,000 a month, and Jessie wasn’t able to work because of a then-unidentified illness.
And when it rains, it pours.
Jessie’s stint of being sick culminated in a trip to UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton for what she and her mom thought were blood clots in her leg. They thought it would be a simple outpatient procedure and that she’d be on her way home that night.
At the local hospital, though, they told Jessie she had to be transferred to a Charlotte area hospital to have surgery.
The surgery had to be postponed because of an infection Jessie was battling, and while doctors were treating that infection, Jessie got a blood clot in her brain that caused a hemorrhagic stroke.
She was put on life support, and it wasn’t until after that hemorrhagic stroke that Jessie was diagnosed with lupus. She died days later on Oct. 26 at 32 years old.
“She was the joy of my life here on earth,” Ross said.
The Thanksgiving Day fire came almost exactly a month after Jessie’s death, and Ross was expecting to see her grandchildren, Jessie’s children, that evening. The meal had been donated by her church, and all Ross said she could think about was how she ruined it.
“I was ashamed because the church had given me that turkey, and I had messed it up,” Ross said. “I felt ashamed about that because it was a nice turkey. That would’ve been enough for us, for me and the kids to eat all weekend.”
On Saturday, firefighters from Salem Fire Department returned to Ross’ home on Collingwood Drive to deliver her a precooked turkey donated by Ingles and install a working smoke detector outside of her bedroom.
“I thought that was the most wonderful thing,” Ross said. “That was so sweet. I called some of my friends, some of the old ladies that keep up with each other, and they all said that was so sweet, that was so nice, what (the department) did, and that there’s good people in the world.
“We have to keep remembering that, that there are good people in the world. It’s not all bad.”
Then the fire department kicked things up a notch.
Salem Fire Chief Charles Autrey had thrown around the idea of starting a fundraiser to buy Ross a stove, but then remembered his parents had switched from an electric stove to a gas stove a few years ago.
So Tuesday night, Autrey, Deputy Chief Jason Dale and Lt. Wesly Braswell all delivered the stove to Ross’ home and installed it for her. Ross was in tears when she thanked the firefighters for their gift.
“It makes your heart swell, don’t it?” Ross said while the firefighters were installing the new stove. “That they go out and do that for people they don’t even know, that they will go out and help people that don’t have (anything).”
