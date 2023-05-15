Firefighters and emergency workers from nine different departments responded to a fire in the Dysartsville community on Sunday.

A fire at Forest City Pallet, 5159 Harmony Grove Road in the Dysartsville community, was reported at 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Multiple departments responded to the incident. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The fire blocked traffic on Harmony Grove Road for hours and traffic around the business was affected during fire operations. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

The lead agency on scene, Dysartsville Fire Department, thanked responding departments for their assistance in a Facebook post Sunday evening. They included Marion Fire Department, Nebo Volunteer Fire Department, Glenwood Fire Department, Hankins/North Fork Volunteer Fire Department, Hudlow Fire & Rescue, McDowell County Rescue Squad, McDowell County Emergency Management and McDowell County EMS.

The McDowell News has attempted to contact the Dysartsville Fire Department for more information.