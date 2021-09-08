Firefighters thanked for helping with fundraiser

The Rotary of Morganton and Alivecubed thanked members of West End Fire Department who helped cover the Ohana Mudder fundraiser at Bennick Campground last month during an event at the station Tuesday night. “You guys are exuding what it says right there (on the wall), no greater love,” said Alex Garcia, member of the Rotary of Morganton and founder of Alivecubed. He said nearly 1,000 people participated in the mudder, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the firefighters’ help.