Fitzpatrick injures hip, WFT turns to Heinicke

LANDOVER, Md. — Ryan Fitzpatrick waved to the crowd as he hobbled off the field, and the cheers of appreciation soon turned to boisterous chants of “Heinicke! Heinicke!” Fitzpatrick injured his right hip midway through the second quarter of his Washington debut, and surprise playoff star Taylor Heinicke came on in relief. Even though Washington lost 20-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the starting quarterback job could now belong to Heinicke after the fan favorite completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas. Heinicke showed off some of the improvisational skills that helped Washington put a scare into Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round last season. Even if he’s not a prototypical pocket passer, a perfect throw along the sideline to Terry McLaurin for a 37-yard gain, three scrambles and some other Houdini acts only did more to endear Heinicke to his teammates and fans back at FedEx Field in large numbers for the first time since 2019.
Saints extend CB Lattimore
New Orleans Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall draft choice in 2017, has agreed to a five-year extension worth in the range of $97 million, a person familiar with the situation said. The 25-year-old Lattimore, who was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, has 10 career interceptions and has been named to three Pro Bowls, entered this season going into the final year of his rookie contract. The NFL Network first reported the agreement on his extension. Lattimore had been listed as questionable Saturday with a knee issue, but started against Green Bay and helped limit Packers star receiver Davante Adams to five catches for 56 yards in a 38-3 Saints triumph.
Lions CB Okudah out season
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press. Okudah was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers held on to win 41-33 against the Lions. Detroit drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick last year and injuries limited him to nine games as a rookie. Okudah appeared to make improvements during training camp, but he had a rough game in Week 1.