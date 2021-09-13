Fitzpatrick injures hip, WFT turns to Heinicke

LANDOVER, Md. — Ryan Fitzpatrick waved to the crowd as he hobbled off the field, and the cheers of appreciation soon turned to boisterous chants of “Heinicke! Heinicke!” Fitzpatrick injured his right hip midway through the second quarter of his Washington debut, and surprise playoff star Taylor Heinicke came on in relief. Even though Washington lost 20-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the starting quarterback job could now belong to Heinicke after the fan favorite completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas. Heinicke showed off some of the improvisational skills that helped Washington put a scare into Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round last season. Even if he’s not a prototypical pocket passer, a perfect throw along the sideline to Terry McLaurin for a 37-yard gain, three scrambles and some other Houdini acts only did more to endear Heinicke to his teammates and fans back at FedEx Field in large numbers for the first time since 2019.