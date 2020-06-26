Choose fat-burning foods

Are there such foods as fat-burning foods? Yes! Adding fat-burning foods to your diet can help boost your metabolism, promote fullness, and decrease a blood sugar spike which helps you maintain a healthy body weight.
Grapefruit: A study published in Nutrition & Metabolism found that consuming grapefruit or grapefruit juice before meals helped participants reduce weight and visceral fat.
Lemon: Squeezing half of a lemon into water first thing in the morning helps to get your digestive juices flowing. Lemon juice contains beneficial digestive qualities that mimics the digestive enzymes found in the stomach which stimulates the liver to produce bile, helping to keep food moving through your GI tract.
Wild caught salmon: Packed with omega-3s; wild-caught salmon can help aid in fat burning. It is important to consume omega-3 rich foods daily for weight management. Evidence shows that low-fat diets are not successful.
Avocado fat burns fat. According to a study published in Nutrition Journal, participants who ate just half a fresh avocado with their lunch reported a 40% decreased desire to eat for hours afterward
Blueberries: Not only are blueberries a super food considering they are high in antioxidants; they help burn belly fat. At the University of Michigan, a study was performed on laboratory rats who consumed a diet rich in blueberries. After 90 days, the rats had less abdominal fat as well as lower triglycerides, lower cholesterol and improved fasting glucose and insulin sensitivity.
Coconut oil: Not all fats are created equal. Coconut oil contains medium chain fats that make it easier to digest and use for energy. Swapping out vegetable oils for coconut oil in your cooking is an easy way to add a fat-burning food to your diet.
Leafy green veggies: Green veggies are a food you can eat excess of and still manage to keep unwanted pounds away. Dark leafy greens like spinach and kale contain fiber, vitamins and minerals which help you maintain a healthy body weight.
Chia seeds contain fiber, protein, and healthy fats, which makes for a perfect combination to fight belly fat.
Apple cider vinegar: Along with a healthy diet and exercise, apple cider vinegar can help promote weight loss and increased fat-burning. A study in Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry showed that when apple cider vinegar was taken daily, body weight, BMI, visceral fat area, waist circumference, and triglyceride levels were significantly lower in the vinegar intake groups than in the placebo group.
Hot peppers such as cayenne pepper contain the fat-burning compound capsaicin, which has a thermogenic effect that helps the body to burn more calories.
Green tea: According to a study in Advances in Nutrition, green tea has been shown in some studies to increase fat oxidation. Prepare your cup of plain, unsweetened hot green tea after a meal. Most green teas contain caffeine so be cautious if you are sensitive to caffeine.
Mandy Nix of Healing Nutrition LLC in Morganton is a registered dietitian who writes nutrition columns for The News Herald.