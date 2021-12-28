foundation

According to Halres, the Majestic Mountain Ministries CIE-SAM campus was originally envisioned by her late father, Coach Johnny Tate Senior. She said her father was passionate about Burke County and about Halres enriching the lives of young people in rural communities which is why she is so excited to bring her vision home. She added that her track record of success in business and non-profit work means she has the skills and connections needed to make this dream a reality.

“The money is out there; there’s no shortage of money out there,” she said. “And there’s a whole lot of land, but you have to have a plan.”

Halres was a graduate of East Burke High School in 1979 and Wingate University in 1983. Early in her career, she worked in education at Western Piedmont Community College and Piedmont Technical College in Roxboro before moving into the corporate world. In 2002, she was approached by Duke Energy to develop a security program for its nuclear facilities. For 12 years, she developed and oversaw Duke Energy’s nuclear security program building into a 100 million dollar enterprise.