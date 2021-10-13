Freedom High School announces Homecoming Court

The Freedom High Homecoming game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming Queen and her Maid of Honor will be announced at the halftime festivities. The members of the Homecoming Court will be showcased during the Freedom High Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. in downtown Morganton. The parade will move through West Union Street from Bouchelle to College Street.
The 2021 Freedom High School Homecoming Court is as follows:
Sarah ArmentroutArmentrout is the daughter of Lewis and Kelli Armentrout. While at Freedom, Armentrout has participated in three years of basketball, and four years of volleyball and softball. After graduation she plans to attend the UNC-Wilmington and pursue a career in dentistry. She will be escorted by her father Mr. Lewis Armentrout III.
Aysia BellBell is the daughter of Willie Bell and Angela Smith. While at Freedom, she has participated in HOSA – Future Health Professionals and JV women’s basketball. After graduation she plans to attend Winston-Salem State University and pursue a degree in business. She will be escorted by her sister, Miss. Aniya Bell.
Zoie BowersBowers is the daughter of Courtney Bowers. While at Freedom, she has planned to participate in track and field this year. After graduation she plans to attend North Carolina Central University and pursue a degree in psychology. Bowers will be escorted by her brother, Mr. Shi Shuford.
Leah Isabella ByersByers is the daughter of Laura Byers. She plans to attend Appalachian State University and pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. Byers will be escorted by her brother, Mr. Lucas Byers.
Mallory CookeCooke is the daughter of Forest & Dawn Cooke. While at Freedom, she has participated in Anchor Club, HOSA – Future Health Professionals, International Club, Psychology Club, the National Honors Society, marching and advanced wind ensemble band and one year of basketball. After graduation Cooke plans to attend the UNC-Wilmington and pursue a degree in business.
Deja Alexis CowlingCowling is the daughter of Michael and Christy Cowling. While at Freedom, Cowling has participated in Spirit Club, Salt and Light Club, JV cheerleading and varsity cheerleading as the captain. After graduation, she plans on attending Lenoir-Rhyne University and pursuing a degree in business management. She will be escorted by her brother, Mr. Tyler Cowling.
Mallory Gabrielle EvittEvitt is the daughter of Michael and Christine Evitt. While at Freedom, Evitt has participated in Math Team, Anchor Club, the National Honors Society as the secretary and president of HOSA – Future Health Professionals. Mallory has also played volleyball for the past four years, as well as varsity softball being captain her junior year. After she graduates she plans to attend Duke University and pursue a degree in biology to become a surgical PA. She will be escorted by her father, Mr. Michael Evitt.
Daniela Gomez RodriguezRodriguez is the daughter of Jose and Marlen Gomez Rodriguez. While at Freedom, she has participated in HOSA – Future Health Professionals, Anchor Club, the National Honors Society, International Club, Psychology Club, marching band and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. After graduation Rodriguez plans to attend the University of Chicago and pursue a degree in public health. She will be escorted by her brother, Mr. David Gomez Rodriguez.
Addison PoolePoole is the daughter of Kelly Fisher and Ricky Poole. While at Freedom, she has participated in chorus, yearbook, the National Honors Society and Psychology Club. After graduation Poole plans to attend the University of South Carolina. She will be escorted by her mother, Ms. Kelly Fisher.
Kaitlyn PuettPuett is the daughter of Donnie and Brooke Puett. While at Freedom, she participated in International Club, Anchor Club, the National Honors Society, Psychology Club and Interact Club. Puett has also been a member of the varsity volleyball team all four years at Freedom. After graduation she plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill and pursue a degree in biology with a focus on medicine. She will be escorted by her nephew, Mr. Carter Miguel.
Ava ThomasThomas is the daughter of Crystal and Ricky Thomas. While at Freedom, Thomas has participated in Anchor Club, the National Honors Society, vice president of HOSA – Future Health Professionals, International Club, Spirit Club, Psychology Club, volleyball, cross country, track, indoor track and basketball. After graduation, she plans to attend Clemson University and pursue a degree in nursing. She will be escorted by her father Mr. Ricky Thomas.
Amighty WalkerWalker is the daughter of Xia Xiong. While at Freedom, Walker has participated in basketball during her four years at Freedom. After graduation she plans on attending a four-year university and pursuing a degree in physical therapy. Amighty will be escorted by her grandfather, Mr. John Walker.
Jasmine WebbWebb is the daughter of Frank Garland. While at Freedom, she has participated in FFA and varsity softball. After graduation, Webb plans to attend Wingate University and pursue a degree in exercise and sports science. She will be escorted by her father, Mr. Frank Garland.