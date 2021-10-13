Freedom High School announces Homecoming Court

The Freedom High Homecoming game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming Queen and her Maid of Honor will be announced at the halftime festivities. The members of the Homecoming Court will be showcased during the Freedom High Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. in downtown Morganton. The parade will move through West Union Street from Bouchelle to College Street.

The 2021 Freedom High School Homecoming Court is as follows:

Sarah ArmentroutArmentrout is the daughter of Lewis and Kelli Armentrout. While at Freedom, Armentrout has participated in three years of basketball, and four years of volleyball and softball. After graduation she plans to attend the UNC-Wilmington and pursue a career in dentistry. She will be escorted by her father Mr. Lewis Armentrout III.

Aysia BellBell is the daughter of Willie Bell and Angela Smith. While at Freedom, she has participated in HOSA – Future Health Professionals and JV women’s basketball. After graduation she plans to attend Winston-Salem State University and pursue a degree in business. She will be escorted by her sister, Miss. Aniya Bell.