Freedom High School Principal Letter

An open letter to The Freedom High School Class of 2021,

Congratulations! Many of you have eagerly anticipated the moment that you walk across the stage and become part of Freedom High School’s alumni and that moment became a reality on Wednesday, May 26. As a 1998 graduate of Freedom High School, I will take great pride in welcoming each of you as the newest members of Freedom High School’s alumni base. On behalf of the faculty and staff of Freedom High School, I would like to congratulate you on this accomplishment - graduating high school is not an easy task, especially during this past school year. You should be proud of all you have accomplished, both as individuals and as a class. Each of you have met challenges, overcome obstacles and have earned the honor of claiming your diploma.

Freedom High School’s class of 2021 has faced challenges and obstacles over the last 14 months that the world has never seen. However, in true “Patriot Pride” fashion, you not only faced those challenges, but you also conquered them. The class of 2021 will always hold a special place in the history of Freedom as this class has gone through more changes than any other graduating class. I am truly proud to be associated with such a special group of seniors. You have not only made Freedom High School proud, but you have also made the Patriot Nation community and Burke County proud as well.