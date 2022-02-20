Freedom teams nab county's highest seeds
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
- Updated
Update: Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed both children were found around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police are investigating two Valentine’s Day armed robberies here.
- Updated
Charges are pending after authorities found several dogs dead, others without access to food, water, shelter or in deplorable conditions.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
- Updated
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever.”
- Updated
A local woman who’s dedicated to helping the deaf community will get to further that work through a state program.
Burke County Public Schools has issued changes to its COVID-19 policies in response to new guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Hum…
City staff moved this month to have a homeless camp near downtown cleared. But instead of the group of campers taking the city up on their offer to be transported to a shelter, they were invited to a new camping spot — a family’s backyard.
- Updated
MARSHALL — The Draughn boys basketball team claimed Burke County’s lone league tournament championship for the winter, but the postgame celebr…