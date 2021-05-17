Agency receives national recognition for workplace excellence

For the third year in a row, “Modern Healthcare” has selected Carolina Caring as one of its Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The nonprofit serious illness care provider is being recognized for leveraging a profoundly engaged workforce to create a culture of excellence that consistently delivers innovative, compassionate care. In 2020, Carolina Caring ranked No. 5 on the list. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Sept. 20 issue of “Modern Healthcare.”

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a place where employees feel valued for their contributions,” said Dave Cook, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “We are inspired by their commitment to high-quality, personalized care for those in our community experiencing a serious illness.”

Carolina Caring’s place on the list for 2021 will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

“One year into the pandemic, we’ve seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy toward their staff, clear vision and compassion toward the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times.”