 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-thru lunch to honor veterans, celebrate holiday
0 comments
editor's pick
Memorial Day

Drive-thru lunch to honor veterans, celebrate holiday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Memorial Day service in Morganton - photo

Members of the Marine Corps League Table Rock Detachment 1197 present the colors at previous Memorial Day service in Morganton.

 News Herald/File Photo

Local veterans will be honored with a special socially distanced event in recognition of Memorial Day.

Instead of holding the annual Memorial Day service in Morganton, the Burke County Veterans Service office is partnering with Burke County Senior Services, which is sponsoring a free drive-thru hot dog lunch celebration for veterans and their spouses from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at the East Burke Senior Center at 101-A W. Main St. in Hildebran.

“Due to COVID-19 concerns, we decided to not do the regular Memorial Day program,” said Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County. “We still wanted to show appreciation for veterans and continue to be safe at the same time.”

The lunch will include a hot dog, snack and drink. Veterans who would like to pick up a meal must RSVP by Friday, May 21, by contacting 828-397-3397 and should have a veteran ID or proof of service with them when they receive their food.

Eller encouraged veterans to come out for the event.

“What’s for lunch - no worries, no cooking needed, put your wallet away and come join us for a free lunch,” she said.

She suggested ways people can celebrate Memorial Day in lieu of the regular service.

“Since we cannot be together, this would be a good time to take out photos, watch old videos and have a small family get together to honor veterans that you know that have passed on,” Eller said.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert