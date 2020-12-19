GALLERY: 'A Library Christmas'

The Burke County Public Library, in partnership with Western Piedmont Community College, held a drive-thru celebration called, “A Library Christmas,” from 3-5 p.m. Thursday in the lower parking lot of Carr Hall at WPCC. Participants had the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus and the Grinch and watch the Gravity Check “Juggling Elves” perform their best tricks. The library handed out goodie bags full of treats, books, activities and crafts to those who drove through.