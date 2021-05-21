Shoppers look over a variety of local produce and plants, fresh baked goods, handmade soaps and crafts at the 'mini' Morganton Farmers' Market on Wednesday, May 19, at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday of the season that lasts from May to October. To learn more, visit the "Morganton Farmers Market" page on Facebook or visit downtownmorganton.com.
Morganton Farmers' Market
Keeping it local
GALLERY: 'Mini Morganton Farmers' Market photos
- Photos by Tammie Gercken, The News Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Burke County veterans and their spouses will be treated to a free hot dog lunch in honor of Memorial Day:
- Updated
Carolina Caring is being recognized once again for providing an ideal work environment to its employees: