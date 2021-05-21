 Skip to main content
GALLERY: 'Mini Morganton Farmers' Market photos
Morganton Farmers' Market
Keeping it local

GALLERY: 'Mini Morganton Farmers' Market photos

Shoppers look over a variety of local produce and plants, fresh baked goods, handmade soaps and crafts at the 'mini' Morganton Farmers' Market on Wednesday, May 19, at 111 N. Green St. in downtown Morganton. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday of the season that lasts from May to October. To learn more, visit the "Morganton Farmers Market" page on Facebook or visit downtownmorganton.com.

