GALLERY: Schools celebrate Read Across America

In honor of Read Across America Week, Burke County Public Schools elementary students celebrated with dress-up days, virtual guest readers and special treats last week.

From Hat Day to Silly Socks Day to Freaky Friday, students and staff had fun dressing up.

On Tuesday, nearly 50 community volunteers, organized by Burke County United Way, read to students via Zoom or prerecorded videos. School cafeterias served Dr. Seuss-inspired delicacies, such as green eggs and ham, and cafeteria staffers participated in dress-up days.

Drexel and Valdese elementary schools celebrated Freaky Friday by switching mascots, school colors and even principals. The Valdese Tigers became the Wolverines and the Drexel Wolverines became the Tigers. Drexel Principal Jessie Gravel wore a tiger costume to check students’ temperatures in the morning, and Valdese Principal Charles Williams walked the halls of Drexel in a Drexel shirt and jacket. Staffers and students traded school gear and exchanged read-alouds too.