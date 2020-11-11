GALLERY: Veterans' Walk-Thru Tribute in Morganton

The Burke County Veterans' Service Office and the city of Morganton partnered to create a safe, socially-distanced way to celebrate Veterans Day with its Veterans' Walk-Thru Tribute, held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at CoMMA. The drop-in event replaced the annual Veterans' Day service held in Morganton at the Foothills Higher Education Center. The tribute featured a display of military memorabilia from World War I to present day from the personal collection of local resident Tony Bova. Bova said he has collected military objects since he was little, inspired by several family members who served their country. "I just wanted to give people an idea of how things evolved from one era to the next," Bova said. "There's a little collage of everything." The event also included informational booths set up by local organizations, such as the History Museum of Burke County and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.