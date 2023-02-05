RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — Daniel Gavins won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Sunday after a wild finish that saw the Englishman twice find the water on the last hole before rolling in a title-clinching putt from 26 feet for double-bogey.

Gavins shot 3-under 69 to finish on 17 under overall, then had to wait to see if Zander Lombard — the third-round leader playing in the final group — could eagle the par-5 No. 18 to force a playoff.

Lombard’s eagle putt missed right and Gavins celebrated with his girlfriend in the scoring hut. It was his second European tour title after the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2021.

Lombard (72) and Alexander Bjork (68) tied for second place, with Bjork — playing in the group ahead of Gavins — making a costly bogey down the last hole.

Gavins hadn’t realized that and thought he was playing the 18th leading by two, rather than three.

He sliced his tee shot into the water. Then, after finding the middle of the fairway with his third shot, Gavins hit a fairway wood that veered right, bounced off the rocks and plopped into the water again.

Gavins chipped from the rough onto the green with his sixth shot and thought he needed to hole the putt to get into a playoff with Bjork. He clenched his fist when the double-bogey putt dropped, not knowing he’d actually likely won.

“I put two in the water and thought, ‘Well, that’s one way to end the tournament,’” Gavins said about what he described as a “difficult last hole to get through.”

“I sunk the putt, went to the back of the green and saw that I was actually winning, still. It was kind of a big shock.”

Abraham Ancer completes wire-to-wire win

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Abraham Ancer has capped off a wire-to-wire victory in the Saudi International. Ancer closed with a 68 for a two-shot win over Cameron Young. It’s the Mexican’s third worldwide win and the first time he led from start to finish. The Saudi International had a majority of players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Ancer joined the rival league last summer. Young was PGA Tour rookie of the year. He received a release from the U.S. tour to play the Asian Tour event. It was Young’s sixth runner-up finish in the last 16 months.

Strong wind suspends third round at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Strong wind has stopped play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That means a Monday finish with no amateurs. Peter Malnati is atop the leaderboard at 12-under par. Keith Mitchell and Joseph Bramlett were two behind. Mitchell faced the strongest wind on the worst part of Pebble Beach along the ocean. He made it through and then the horn sounded to stop play. The culprit was Monterey Peninsula. Officials say two holes are so exposed that golf balls were blowing around on the green. Once play stops at one course, it has to stop on all three.