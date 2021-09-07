Georgia jumps to No. 2 in AP Top 25

NEW YORK — Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the college football poll. It is the second time in the last three seasons and the third in the last five that the SEC is sitting 1-2 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank. Alabama and LSU had a four-week run as Nos. 1 and 2 in the 2019 season before they played each other.
The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1 after it throttled Miami in the first full week of the regular season. Alabama received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 it had in the preseason poll. Georgia received four first-place votes after beating Clemson 10-3 in the opening weekend's biggest game. Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth, giving the SEC three teams in the top five. Clemson fell three spots to sixth, marking the first time the Tigers have been out of the top four since 2017. Clemson dropped as low as No. 7 that season before finishing fourth.
No. 19 Virginia Tech moved into the rankings after beating Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina. This is the sixth straight season the Hokies have been ranked for at least one week, though Virginia Tech has not finished in the Top 25 since 2017. The Tar Heels fell 14 spots to No. 24. North Carolina State was second among other teams receiving votes.
Mississippi romps past Louisville
From more than 300 miles away, Lane Kiffin liked what he saw. Matt Corral threw for 381 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, Snoop Conner ran for a pair of scores and Mississippi romped to a 43-24 victory over Louisville on Monday night even without its head coach. Despite being fully vaccinated along with everyone in his program, Kiffin tested positive for COVID-19 and was not be able to accompany the team to its season-opening game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Ole Miss did just fine with Kiffin watching, piling up 569 total yards.
Clemson OC Elliott seeking answers
One thing is certain for Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott — he has to find a way to improve the offense to stay on top in the Atlantic Coast Conference. And the clock is ticking for the third-ranked Tigers. Clemson failed to score a touchdown in the 10-3 loss to fifth-ranked Georgia, something the Tigers hadn't experienced since falling to Alabama 24-6 in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs after the 2017 season. And on defense, starting safety Landen Zanders will need shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Alabama OLB Allen likely out year
Alabama outside linebacker Chris Allen has a fractured foot and could be out for the rest of the season, coach Nick Saban said Monday. Allen was hurt on a sack of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King early in the second quarter of the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 44-13 opening victory on Saturday, forcing a fumble on the play. Saban said the injury will require surgery.
Edsall out immediately at Connecticut
Coach Randy Edsall has left the Connecticut program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday.