Georgia rallies to beat Ohio State 42-41 in semi

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can't ask his players to be more resilient.

Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while rallying from two-touchdown deficits in each half for a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal 42-41 victory over Ohio State that ended early Sunday.

Stetson Bennett capped No. 1 Georgia's final comeback with a 10-yard, last-minute scoring pass to Adonai Mitchell for the Peach Bowl victory over No. 4 Ohio State. The win gives the Bulldogs a shot at their second straight national title.

"Our guys are extremely resilient," Smart said. "... I had no doubt our team would come out fighting."

Georgia (14-0) will play No. 3 TCU, which beat No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, on Jan. 9 for the national championship. The Bulldogs, who won their first national title since 1980 last season, will play for the first back-to-back championships in school history.

Ohio State led 21-7 in the first half and 38-24 in the fourth quarter.

"If we want any chance of winning the national championship, we've got to play a lot better football than we played tonight, but we've got to keep our resilience," Smart said.

The final comeback held just after midnight Sunday when Noah Ruggles' 50-yard field goal attempt for Ohio State with three seconds remaining sailed wide left, setting off a celebration on the Georgia sideline.

TCU beats Michigan 51-45 in CFP semifinal

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 on Saturday night and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship.

TCU (13-1), the most unlikely team ever to reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game left in its improbable season and it will come against No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Coming off a losing 2021 season and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 in Sonny Dykes' first year as coach, the Horned Frogs will try to win the program's first national championship since 1938.

Duggan and the Frogs will no doubt be underdogs — again. That didn't matter much against Michigan (13-1) as they took it to the big, bad Big Ten champions and turned the Fiesta Bowl into a circa-2010, Big 12-style score-fest.

It was the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl and the second-highest scoring CFP game behind Georgia's 54-48 Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2018.

NO. 5 Alabama downs Kansas State 45-20

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns and Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

While a number of pro-bound college stars sat out bowl games that were not part of the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide (11-2) and Wildcats (10-4) had their best prospects on the field and making a number of memorable plays — from Young's pivotal passes, to Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn's 88-yard touchdown run to interceptions by Alabama's Jordan Battle and Brian Branch.

Young was substituted out during a series in the fourth quarter, raising his right hand to Alabama fans who loudly rose to their feet as the former Heisman Trophy winner trotted to the sideline.

Jermaine Burton caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown for Alabama . Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 142 yards from scrimmage — 76 rushing and 66 receiving. Young's other touchdowns went to Isaiah Bond (6 yards), Cameron Latu (1 yard), Ja'Corey Brooks (32 yards) and Kobe Prentice (47 yards). Jase McClelland added a 17-yard scoring run.

Iowa blanks Kentucky in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in his first start and Iowa beat Kentucky in the first shutout in Music City Bowl history.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz capped his 24th season by matching the late Joe Paterno for the bowl victories at Big Ten schools with his 10th.

Iowa (8-5) got a bit of payback for ending last season by losing to Kentucky (7-6) in the Citrus Bowl.