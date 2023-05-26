Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to volunteer at Give Kids the World in Florida with a group from First United Methodist Church. A mission trip filled with service, fun, personal reflection and sharing the love of Christ.

Give Kids the World was developed in 1989 by Henri Landwirth, a Holocaust survivor, hotelier and philanthropist. A magical 89-acre resort with villa accommodations, medical teams and various entertainment attractions. A respite for children and families who have spent days, months and sometimes years treating and living with debilitating illnesses. A place where happiness in difficult times became our number one priority. We are talking ice cream for breakfast, room service and limousine rides to the major amusement parks. Red carpet treatment every minute of every day. Safety nets in place in the event of medical emergencies. A place where children and their families can relax and play.

Volunteers were provided with numerous assignments for the week. One afternoon, a couple of us were working as “Palace Assistants” helping children decorate their stars, play games and orient to all the events at the resort. A little girl came in to find her star that she had decorated earlier in the day. We started talking. “So how did you decide to come to Disney?” She paused a minute, her eyes danced around the enchanted palace, and then flashed the look. We all know the look a child can give that says: ”That’s really a stupid question to ask.” Then she started laughing, her eyes sparkling with joy and her laugh became a whole body laugh. “I have wanted to come to Disney my entire life. Tomorrow, I am going to see Mickey Mouse, Tinkerbell, Cinderella, and we are going to ride the train, the flying elephant, and ...” Her excitement filled the palace with laughter, hope, love and dreams. Then she grew quiet and there was a long pause, her body language shifted and the weariness of being a child with a life-threatening illness crept back into our conversation. In a voice full of wisdom, “and if I get to grow up. And if I get to grow up, I am going to travel, help other children, and discover cures for this cancer and this illness. I have lots of dreams. If I get to grow up.” There was a deep, silent pause as we let the weight of her words sink in.

Suddenly our roles shifted. She became the teacher. She became the one serving. We were receiving a gift that words could never describe. A quick prayer for her healing and another prayer of gratitude for all the gifts of life. Our expectations were to go and work in the palace, run the entertainment centers, serve food and other routine tasks. This little girl and other children visiting Give Kids the World helped us all understand how fragile life can be each and every day. They taught us the power of trust, love, dreams, hope, faith and grace. We were each reminded that every time we go to serve we have to open our minds and our hearts to be served and to be changed by our experiences. That’s the power of God’s presence and love. That’s the power of faith in action.

The imagery of Jesus with children in each of the Gospels are some of the most vivid images in Scriptures. Jesus called the children to him. Jesus made time to be with each and every child. Recognizing each child’s gifts and uniqueness. Luke 18:17: “Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.” I wonder what that looks like? Children approach life with excitement, humility, sincerity and expectations.

Children challenge us to think differently by asking questions and pondering some of the things about Jesus that are hard to verbalize and understand. Children have the ability to open our eyes to possibilities. On Sunday mornings, there is often a collective deep breath or community smile as children approach the altar for communion. Their excitement on the walk back to their seats is once again filled with life, energy and hope. Yes, we must become willing to receive all that God offers with open minds and open hearts.