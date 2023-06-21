GLEN ALPINE — Fire code violations have led to a Burke County Dollar General location being shut down for the second time in less than a year.

The Dollar General on U.S. 70 in Glen Alpine was shut down Thursday after the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office received a complaint of aisles blocked, said Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop.

Bishop said when he went to the store, the complaint checked out — he found items blocking points of egress in the store.

“In case of an emergency, you should be able to get out of a building with very little knowledge of knowing how to work locking hardware and doors, and things of that nature,” Bishop said.

This isn’t the store’s first time being cited.

The same location was cited for similar issues in September, Bishop said. He said there have been about 10 citations written for similar issues at Dollar General stores across the county. In fact, Dollar General Corporation has been fined more than $21 million for workplace safety failures at its locations across the country, according to a May 23 press release from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

When The News Herald first reported on local Dollar General’s being shut down in October, the corporation had only been fined about $9 million, according to previous reports.

The News Herald reached out to Dollar General company officials about the action, but did not hear back by deadline.

The Glen Alpine location will remain closed until it can pass another inspection, Bishop said.