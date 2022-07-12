Golf Roundup: Schauffele wins Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time.

Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth win in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open.

Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the world.

It was the first time the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a European tour event.

“It’s just an honor to win the first one,” said Schauffele, who now has seven career titles on the PGA Tour.

His 8-foot par save on the par-3 17th at The Renaissance Club gave him a two-shot lead, and the 28-year-old from San Diego played it smartly from there. He took iron off the 18th tee to avoid trouble and wound up missing an 8-foot par that only affected the margin.

Schauffele finished at 7-under 273, one shot ahead of Kurt Kitayama (66).

Kitayama had a one-shot lead on the back nine and was still tied until missing a 6-foot par putt on the 17th hole and then having to wait to see if his score would be enough.

The consolation for Kitayama was earning one of three spots in the field at the British Open, his third straight time at golf’s oldest championship. The other two spots went to Brandon Wu and Jamie Donaldson, who tied for sixth.

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

AKRON, Ohio — Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years Sunday, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes. Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course. Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, after winning three times on the PGA Tour. The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a closing 68.

American Century Championship

STATELINE, Nev. — Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday. Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system event. Romo, the former Dallas quarterback and current top NFL television analyst, also won at Edgewood Tahoe in 2018 and 2019. Mulder won three straight times from 2015-17. Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen tied for fourth with 58 points.