Ko beats Minjee Lee in playoff

CLIFTON, N.J. — Jin Young Ko overcame a four-shot deficit to win the Founders Cup for the third time in five years, getting the victory on the first playoff hole when defending champion Minjee Lee three-putted for bogey. In winning for the 15th time on the LPGA Tour and the second time this year, Ko shot a final-round best 5-under 67 in tough, windy conditions. The 27-year-old South Korean forced the playoff making a clutch downhill birdie from roughly 15 feet on No. 18 to tie for the lead. Ko joins Lilia Vu as the only players with multiple wins on tour this year.

Johnson wins LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Dustin Johnson has won another three-man playoff in LIV Golf. Johnson made a mess of the 10th hole with a triple bogey that cost him the lead at LIV Golf Tulsa. But he rallied with a birdie on the 18th for a 67 to join a playoff. Then he made a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe to beat Cameron Smith and Branden Grace. Johnson now has two LIV Golf titles since joining the Saudi-backed league last year. Smith shot a 61 and Grace shot a 65. Grace made par on the last hole that gave Stinger the team win.

Jason Day gets 1st win in 5 years

McKINNEY, Texas — Jason Day has his first PGA Tour victory in five years at the Byron Nelson. The Australian shot a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler finished three shots back. Day broke a tie with Scheffler with a chip-in birdie at the par-4 12th. Day finished at 23 under playing on Mother’s Day a little more than a year after losing his mom to cancer. Day’s win came the week before the PGA Championship. The only major among the 35-year-old’s 13 victories was the 2015 PGA.

Swedish golfer Forsström wins Soudal Open

ANTWERP, Belgium — Swedish golfer Simon Forsström has held off countryman Jens Dantorp for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open on the European tour. The 34-year-old Forsström was one stroke ahead of Belgium’s Thomas Detry overnight but Dantorp’s late charge from third proved the main threat. Forsström did just enough with some late birdies for a 2-under 69 to finish 17-under overall as Dantorp posted 67 to end on 16 under. The win was notable for No. 429-ranked Forsström as he came through qualifying school at the end of last year to gain his tour card.

Stricker wins 2nd straight Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Steve Stricker tied the Regions Tradition record with a 23-under 265 and ran away with his second straight championship at the PGA Tour Champions major. He finished with a 7-under 65 and won by six strokes over Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson. Stricker continued his domination on the Founders Course at Greystone. It’s his third win at the Tradition in his last five attempts _ including two second-place finishes_ and gave the 56-year-old five major wins, sixth-most on the 50-and-over tour.