GOP steps up voter suppression efforts

All of these anti-democracy mechanisms can be eliminated, however, if the full power of the Voting Rights Act is in place, and the people are engaged and holding elected officials accountable.

It is the Voting Rights Act and its key provisions that ensure protection against efforts to prevent fair access to voting. This progressive legislation has been under attack from its inception and is now the focus of a case before the Supreme Court, which could strip what remains of the VRA and return us to a compromised form of democracy where the tools to combat disenfranchisement and discriminatory voting laws are unavailable. If this happens, states will have even more latitude to pass unnecessary and discriminatory laws.

More tools are needed to make this a fair fight.

First and foremost, voters must demand the passage of House Resolution 1 and House Resolution 4, and Congress must listen. Enactment of these vital pieces of legislation will restore what the U.S. Supreme Court has already taken away from the VRA to weaken it, and provide uniformity in voter registration and balloting procedures.

Second, voters must demand that their state legislatures allow for expanded means of voting that will prevent long lines and voter intimidation.