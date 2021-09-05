Gragson holds off Burton in Darlington Xfinity OT

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Noah Gragson held off Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime shootout at Darlington Raceway on Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season. Gragson began his week by extending his deal to drive the series for JR Motorsports in 2022 and capped it with his third career win — and first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.” It looked like no one, including Gragson, would be able to outrun Cup Series star Denny Hamlin late in the race. But a caution came out with 10 laps to go and when Hamlin went into pit, there was a tire already over the wall waiting — a no-no in the NASCAR rule book — and he was sent to the back of the those on the lead lap.
Rain wipes out NHRA qualifying
Heavy rain Saturday wiped out the final two qualifying sessions of the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The fields for the eliminations Sunday were set from the single qualifying session Friday when the father-daughter duo of John and Brittany Force dominated. Brittany Force is trying to qualify No. 1 for the sixth straight race and eighth time this season.
Millington wins at Hickory
Ryan Millington was victorious in late model action at Hickory Motor Speedway late Saturday. He scored the win ahead of Mitch Walker, Sam Butler, Isabella Robusto and Magnum Tate. Other winners on the evening included Katie Hettinger (limited late model) and Jesse Clark (street stock).
SUNDAY
Verstappen wins F1’s Dutch GP
Dutchman Max Verstappen felt like royalty as he stood atop the podium at his home race. He treated his fans — including King Willem-Alexander — to a superb win at the Netherlands Grand Prix on Sunday to wrestle back the lead from Lewis Hamilton, who finished second ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Crawdads suffer 7th straight loss
The Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night suffered their seventh consecutive loss — including five at the hands of the Bowling Green Hot Rods — falling 10-5. Hickory (45-59) gave up four runs in the bottom of the first inning before rallying to tie the score in the top of the fifth. However, the Hot Rods responded with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.